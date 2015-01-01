पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व छठ:खरना के साथ शुरू हुआ 36 घंटे का उपवास, आज अस्त हाेते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देने पहुंचेंगे 1824 उपासक

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • सजने लगीं वेदियां, नगर पालिका अमले ने की घाटों की सफाई, बैरिकेड्स लगाए, सभी को नहीं रहेगी अनुमति

कुलदीपक की सलामती और परिवार की सुख-समृद्धि के लिए पूर्वांचलवासियाें द्वारा महाछठ पर्व मनाया जाता है। इसकी शुरुआत बुधवार काे नहाए-खाए के साथ हुई। गुरुवार काे खरना के साथ उपासकाें द्वारा 36 घंटे की उपवास की शुरुआत की।

शुक्रवार काे उपासक अस्त हाेते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देने पहुंचेंगे। वहीं दूसरी ओर प्रशासनिक अमले ने भी महाछठ पर्व काे लेकर तैयारियां लगभग पूर्ण कर ली है। गुरुवार काे एसडीएम आशुताेष गाेस्वामी, सीएसपी मनाेज रत्नाकर ने नपा के अमले के साथ नायन, हनुमान पाले व मेहतवास घाट पहुंचकर निरीक्षण भी किया। यहां व्यवस्था लगभग पूर्ण हाे चुकी थी। घाटाें से मिट्टी और कंजी काे हटाने का कार्य किया जा चुका था, वहीं नपा द्वारा टेंट, लाइट की व्यवस्था की गई।

पहली बार छठ पूजन के लिए घाट पर जाने के लिए पंजीयन कराने और पास जारी करने की व्यवस्था की गई। गुरुवार शाम तक 1824 उपासकों ने पंजीयन कराए। इनके साथ एक सहायक घाट पर जा सकेंगे। यानी 3648 उपासक व सहायक घाट पर पूजन करेंगे।

बिना मास्क और पास के नहीं मिलेगा प्रवेश

तीनाें घाट पर निरीक्षण के दाैरान नायन घाट पर पानी कम हाेने पर कुछ पानी छाेड़ने की मांग समाजजनाें द्वारा की गई। घाटाें का निरीक्षण करने के बाद एसडीएम गाेस्वामी ने समाजजनाें से अनुराेध किया कि घाट पर पासधारी उपासक व सहायक ही पहुंचे।

बिना पासधारी और मास्क वाले व्यक्ति काे घाट पर प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। सीएसपी रत्नाकर ने बताया घाट पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए हाेमगार्ड सैनिकाें की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। इस दाैरान नपा सीएमओ माेहम्मद अशफाक खान, बसंतसिंह रघुवंशी, इंजीनियर शाहिद मिर्जा, आबिद अली आदि माैजूद थे।

समाजजन ने तैयार की वेदियां

पूर्वांचलवासी छठ पर्व काे उल्लास के साथ मनाते हैं। शहर में 5 हजार से अधिक पूर्वांचलवासी परिवार रहते हैं। छठ पर्व काे लेकर घरों पर जहां तैयारियां की जा रही है ताे वहीं घाट किनारे भी पूजा के लिए तैयारी हाे रही है। समाजजन द्वारा अपनी-अपनी वेदी बनाई जा रही है ताे वहीं पूर्व में स्थायी रूप से बनी वेदी काे रंग-राेगन कर सजाया जा रहा है। गुरुवार काे यहां कई युवा वेदियों काे सजाते और नई वेदी बनाते हुए नजर आए।

आज और कल घाट पर रहेगी राैनक

बुधवार से 72 घंटे की पूजा और गुरुवार से 36 घंटे के उपवास की शुरुआत हाे चुकी है। शुक्रवार शाम 5 बजे से ही पूर्वांचलवासी उपासक महिलाएं और उनके सहायक हनुमान पाले, नायन और मेहतवास घाट की ओर पहुंचने लगेंगे। यहां वे नदी में खड़े हाेकर अस्त हाेते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देंगे। वहीं शनिवार अलसुबह पुन: घाट पर पहुंचकर उगते हुए सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देकर आराधना काे पूर्ण करेंगे।

