अपराध:तीन दिन से लापता छोटा चिरोला के कपड़ा व्यापारी का बीसीआई के जंगल में पेड़ पर लटका मिला शव

नागदा4 घंटे पहले
  • एक दिन पहले दर्ज की थी गुमशुदगी
  • इंदौर से कपड़ों की खरीदी करने 1 लाख रुपए लेकर निकले थे, मामले को लेकर जांच में जुटी पुलिस, एफएसएल टीम भी घटनास्थल पहुंची
  • हत्या या आत्महत्या? अभी स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं

तीन दिन से लापता छोटा चिरोला के कपड़ा व्यापारी का शव मंगलवार सुबह 6.30 बजे बीसीआई स्कूल के पास जंगल में पेड़ पर लटका मिला। जांच में यह बात सामने आई कि छोटा चिरोला निवासी 26 वर्षीय राहुल पिता राधेश्याम पाटीदार की खाचरौद के उज्जैन दरवाजा पर कृष्णा गारमेंट्स के नाम की दुकान है। वह 31 अक्टूबर को घर से लगभग 1 लाख रुपए लेकर इंदौर कपड़ों की खरीदारी करने निकले थे।

उसके बाद से वह लापता हो गए। एक दिन पहले यानी सोमवार को ही परिजन ने उनकी गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट खाचरौद थाने में दर्ज कराई थी और दूसरे दिन उनका शव पेड़ पर लटका मिला। एफएसएल टीम ने मौके पर सूक्ष्मता से परीक्षण किया। हालांकि अभी पुलिस जांच में जुटी है कि मामला हत्या का है या आत्महत्या का। सीएसपी मनोज रत्नाकर और बिरलाग्राम थाना प्रभारी हेमंत जादौन ने बताया प्रारंभिक जांच में यह सामने आया है कि राहुल पाटीदार अपने मामा ओमप्रकाश पाटीदार के यहां रहता था। खाचरौद में उसकी कपड़े की दुकान है। शनिवार को वह घर से 1 लाख रुपए लेकर बाइक से निकला था।

़नागदा से इंदौर के लिए बाकायदा उसने रिजर्वेशन कराया था। वह इंदौर की अन्नपूर्णा दुकान से कपड़े खरीदने जाने वाला था। शनिवार शाम तक उसका मोबाइल चालू था, लेकिन उसके बाद मोबाइल बंद हो गया था। सोमवार शाम तक उसके नहीं लौटने पर परिजन ने खाचरौद थाने में गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। मंगलवार को उसका शव पेड़ पर लटका मिला है, यहां बाइक, एक खाली बैग और चप्पल मिली है। सीएसपी रत्नाकर के मुताबिक जांच के बाद ही स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी कि युवक की मौत कैसे और किस वजह से हुई है।

एफएसएल टीम ने विसरा व कपड़ों की जांच की दी टीप

एफएसएल अधिकारी अरविंद नायक के मुताबिक घटनास्थल को देखने के बाद कुछ कहना जल्दबाजी है। मृतक के विसरा आैर कपड़ों की फॉरेंसिक जांच कराने की टीप दी गई है। इसके अलावा भी अन्य पहलू हैं, जो जांच का विषय है। ऐसे में अभी कुछ कहा नहीं जा सकता है।

मूलरूप से खरसौदकलां का युवक, मामा के पास ही रहते हुए बड़ा हुआ
राहुल मूलरूप से खरसौदकलां का निवासी है। मां श्यामूबाई पाटीदार ने आत्महत्या कर ली थी। पिता राधेश्याम पाटीदार की मानसिक हालत खराब होने पर वह भी कहीं चले गए थे। उसके बाद से राहुल मामा ओमप्रकाश पाटीदार के पास रहने लगा था। यहीं पढ़ाई के साथ उसने कपड़ों की दुकान खाचरौद में शुरू की थी। राहुल की शादी नहीं हुई थी। राहुल की एक बड़ी बहन है, जिसकी शादी कमठाना में हुई है।

वो सवाल, जिनके जवाब खोलेंगे मौत की गुत्थी का राज

  • राहुल इंदौर पहुंचा ही नहीं था, क्योंकि परिजन ने जब अन्नपूर्णा दुकान के संचालक से बात की तो उनका कहना था राहुल आने वाला था, पर यहां नहीं आया।
  • मौके पर राहुल का बैग खाली मिला है तो 1 लाख रु. कहां गए।
  • मृतक का मोबाइल भी घटनास्थल पर नहीं मिला।
  • मृतक के पैर में सैंडिल थे, वहां एक अतिरिक्त जोड़ चप्पल मिली है, वह किसकी है?
  • बैग के एक हुक पर हल्का ब्लड जैसा कुछ लगा मिला है, जबकि मृतक के शरीर पर चोट के निशान नहीं है।
  • सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह कि शनिवार से सोमवार रात तक राहुल कहां था? यही गुत्थी उसकी मौत के कारणों का राज खोल सकती है।

अब कॉल डिटेल से ही सामने आएगी वजह

राहुल के मोबाइल की पुलिस लास्ट लोकेशन और कॉल डिटेल खंगाल रही है। इससे यह पता चल सकेगा कि मृतक राहुल ने मोबाइल कहां स्विच ऑफ किया था और आखिरी बार उसकी किससे बात हुई थी। उसी आधार पर जांच आगे बढ़ेगी। इससे मामले का खुलासा हो सकेगा कि राहुल की मौत की वजह क्या रही?​​​​​​​
प्राथमिक रिपोर्ट में फांसी से मौत, विसरा भेजा
सरकारी अस्पताल में राहुल का पोस्टमार्टम हुआ। बीएमओ डॉ. कमल सोलंकी के मुताबिक शॉर्ट पीएम रिपोर्ट में फांसी लगने से मौत सामने आई है। विस्तृत जांच रिपोर्ट के लिए विसरा भेजा जा रहा है। वहां से रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकेगा।

