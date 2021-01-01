पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समाजजनों ने सीएसपी काे साैंपा मांग पत्र:तहसील कार्यालय ज्ञापन देने पहुंचा ब्राह्मण समाज, अधिकारी के नहीं हाेने पर लाैट गए

नागदा4 घंटे पहले
लगभग 20 साल बाद महाराणा प्रताप और डाॅ. भीमराव आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा लगाने का मामला सुलझा है। जहां महाराणा प्रताप की प्रतिमा स्थापित हाे चुकी है ताे डाॅ. भीमराव आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा लगाने के लिए निर्माण कार्य जारी है। वहीं अब शहर में अन्य समाजजन भी अपने-अपने आराध्य देव की प्रतिमा लगाने, प्रवेश द्वार या मार्ग का नामाकरण करने की मांग करते हुए आगे आ रहे हैं।

ॉमंगलवार काे ब्राह्माण समाज द्वारा बिरला मंदिर में बैठक कर आराध्यदेव भगवान परशुराम के नाम से प्रवेश द्वार का नामकरण कर प्रतीक चिह्न लगाने का निर्णय लिया गया। दोपहर 1.30 बजे सर्वब्राह्मण समाज व सर्व ब्राह्मण महासभा के तत्वावधान में समाजजन मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन साैंपने एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचे। यहां एसडीएम, प्रभारी तहसीलदार व नायब तहसीलदार के नहीं मिलने पर समाजजन लाैट गए और सीएसपी कार्यालय पहुंचे।

जहां उन्होंने सीएसपी मनाेज रत्नाकर काे ज्ञापन साैंपा। ज्ञापन साैंपने के दाैरान सर्वब्राह्मण समाज संरक्षक गुलजारीलाल त्रिवेदी, अध्यक्ष आनंद दीक्षित, सर्वब्राह्मण महासभा अध्यक्ष डॉ. अनिल दुबे, प्रफुल्ल शर्मा, सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज महिला अध्यक्ष निर्मला रावल, हनुमान प्रसाद शर्मा, सचिव सुंदरलाल जोशी, विजय व्यास, पंडित अजय पंडया, कृष्णचंद्र पुरोहित, पुरुषोत्तम सारस्वत, वंदना त्रिवेदी, वंदना पुरोहित, माया शर्मा, लता शर्मा, धीरेंद्र त्रिपाठी, एसपी मिश्रा, एसपी शुक्ला, हरहंगी तिवारी, अवधेश पुरोहित, सुभाष शर्मा, अरुण पोद्दार, गोपीराम जोशी, धीरेंद्र दुबे, राजेश तिवारी, विजय पाराशर, दिनेश पुरोहित आदि मौजूद थे।

