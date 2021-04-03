पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपहरण:9 दिन पहले साले के पुत्र का अपहरण हुआ था, मध्यस्थता कर फिरौती देकर वापस लाने वाला जीजा भी अब लापता

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कुछ दिन पहले साले के पुत्र का अपहरण होने के बाद मध्यस्थता कर रुपए देकर उसे वापस लाने वाला जीजा अब लापता हो गया है। इस सनसनीखेज मामले की जानकारी सामने आने के बाद नागदा से लेकर रतलाम तक की पुलिस अलर्ट हो गई है। दोनों जगह की पुलिस में भी हड़कंप मच गया है। वहीं पुलिस को इस मामले के तार कंजर गिरोह से भी जुड़े होने की संभावना है। मंडी थाना क्षेत्र नागदा के अंतर्गत आने वाले ग्राम बेरछा में जीवन सिंह के 8 वर्षीय पुत्र जयदीप का 24 जनवरी को अपहरण हो गया था। जीवन सिंह के जीजा नागेंद्र सिंह ने परिजनों को यह बताया था कि वह अपनी पत्नी के साथ जयदीप को मोटरसाइकिल पर लेकर जा रहे थे, इसी दौरान बाइक में पेट्रोल खत्म होने की बात कहते हुए दो लोग उनके पास आए और जयदीप का अपहरण कर ले गए। अपहरणकर्ताओं ने जयदीप को छोड़ने के एवज में 10 लाख रुपए की मांग की। बाद में 2 लाख रुपए देने की बात तय हुई। नागेंद्र के माध्यम से ही रुपए दिए गए और अपहरणकर्ता जयदीप को राजस्थान बॉर्डर के पास छोड़कर चले गए। हालांकि इस घटना की पुलिस को कोई रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं कराई गई। मामला जब चर्चाओं में आया तो मंडी पुलिस हरकत में आई। मंडी थाना प्रभारी श्यामचंद्र शर्मा ने बताया मामले में फिलहाल जांच की जा रही है। अभी परिवार की ओर से किसी तरह की कोई रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं कराई है। वहीं इस मामले में नया मोड़ तब आया, जब नागेंद्र दो दिन पहले लापता हो गए। रतलाम जिले के ताल थाने में परिजनों ने उनकी गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई।

जिस होटल से कॉल किया, वहीं मिली बाइक
ताल थाने के एएसआई ओपी त्रिपाठी ने बताया मंगलवार की सुबह नागेंद्र अपने ससुराल बेरछा जीवन सिंह के घर जाने के लिए निकले थे। शाम को उन्होंने परिजनों को मोबाइल कॉल करके सूचना दी थी कि वह मंडावल (जिला रतलाम) तक पहुंच गए हैं। इसके बाद परिजनों का उनसे कोई संपर्क नहीं हुआ। खोजबीन करने के बाद गुरुवार को उनकी गुमशुदगी दर्ज की गई। त्रिपाठी ने बताया मंडावल में हनुमान मंदिर के पास से उनकी मोटरसाइकिल मिली है लेकिन आसपास किसी ने भी जबरदस्ती किसी व्यक्ति को लेकर जाने जैसी घटना होने से इनकार किया है। नागेंद्र द्वारा बालक के अपहरण के संबंध में भी जो बात बताई थी, वह संदेह के घेरे में है। नागेंद्र के सामने आने के बाद ही अब पूरे मामले की वस्तुस्थिति सामने आ सकेगी।

नागेंद्र के गांव के आसपास हैं कंजरों के डेरे
एएसआई त्रिपाठी ने बताया नागेंद्र रतलाम जिले के बरखेड़ा थाना अंतर्गत ग्राम लखनेटी के निवासी हैं। उनके गांव के आसपास लाखाखेड़ी, दोपरा कंजरों के डेरे हैं। कंजर गिरोह से इस मामले के तार जुड़े होने की संभावना कम है। यह कोई और मामला प्रतीत हो रहा है क्योंकि नागेंद्र का परिवार सक्षम है और उनकी पत्नी सरपंच है। प्रॉपर्टी विवाद या लेनदेन का विवाद हो सकता है।
साइबर सेल के माध्यम से खंगाल रहे कॉल डिटेल
पुलिस अब साइबर सेल के माध्यम से कॉल डिटेल खंगाल रही है। यह पता करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है कि जयदीप के अपहरण की बात कहने वाले नागेंद्र की 24 व 25 जनवरी को किस-किस से बात हुई है। इसके अलावा परिवार के अन्य लोगों की कॉल डिटेल के लिए भी सायबर सेल को पत्र लिखा है।

