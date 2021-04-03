पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेयजल:काई की परत जमने से घुट-घुटकर मर रही चामला नदी, घास के हरे-भरे मैदान सी नजर आने लगी; इसे बचा लो...

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
चामला नदी की हालत दिन-ब-दिन बदतर होती जा रही है। हालत ये है कि नदी अब एक घास के हरे-भरे मैदान सी नजर आती है। नवीन बांध के नीचे से खेलाना बांध तक नदी के ऊपर काई की हरी चादर सी बिछ गई है। इस नदी के निचले हिस्से का पानी शहरवासी पेयजल में उपयोग नहीं करते पर ये जल स्तर बढ़ाने के लिए नदी का पानी बहुत मददगार साबित होता है। जब तक इस नदी में पानी रहता है, शहर के ट्यूबवेल और हैंडपंप रिचार्ज रहते हैं। नदी का इतना महत्व होने के बाद भी शिवघाट व गणेश घाट, नूरिया खाल सहित अन्य क्षेत्र में शहर की गटरों का गंदा पानी नालों के माध्यम से नदी में मिल रहा है।

सीएमओ बोले- जल्द हटाएंगे नदी से काई शासन को प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेज दिया

एसडीएम व नगर पालिका प्रशासक डॉ. योगेश भरसट ने कहा शहर के गंदे नालों का पानी नदी में मिलने से काई हो रही है। इसके लिए सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का प्रस्ताव बनाकर शासन को भेजा गया है। नगर पालिका सीएमओ को इस संबंध में आवश्यक कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। इधर नगर पालिका सीएमओ संदेश शर्मा ने बताया कि काई हटाने के लिए जल्द ही कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
अनदेखी: कई सालों से नहीं हुआ नदी का गहरीकरण, नतीजा उथली हो गई नदी
वर्षों से चली आ रही समस्या पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। इसके अलावा नदी का गहरीकरण भी कई सालों से नहीं हुआ है। नतीजा नदी उथली हो गई है, जिससे बारिश का पानी नदी में नहीं रह पाता है। चामला नदी लबालब रहने से नगर में खोब चौक, काजीपुरा, कागदीपुरा, जयस्तंभ सहित कई क्षेत्रों के जल स्त्रोत रिचार्ज होते हैं।

