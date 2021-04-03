पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभिभावक बोले:कोरोना काल ने आर्थिक रूप से तोड़ दिया, अब घर चलाएं या बच्चों की स्कूल फीस जमा करें

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फीस माफी को लेकर अभिभावक कल्याण संघ का धरना, विधायक ने विधानसभा में मुद्दा उठाने का किया वादा

फीस माफी काे लेकर गुरुवार काे अभिभावक कल्याण संघ द्वारा एसडीएम कार्यालय के सामने सांकेतिक धरना प्रदर्शन किया, जिसे विधायक दिलीप सिंह गुर्जर ने भी समर्थन देकर मामले काे विधानसभा में उठाने का वादा किया। वहीं तीन घंटे के धरना प्रदर्शन के बाद प्रभारी तहसीलदार आरके गुहा ने स्कूल प्रबंधकाें से चर्चा कर रास्ता निकालने का आश्वासन दिया। अभिभावक कल्याण संघ ने चेतावनी दी कि आगामी साेमवार तक हल नहीं निकला ताे मंगलवार काे कलेक्टर कार्यालय पर धरना प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। अभिभावक कल्याण संघ के अध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने बताया कोरोना संक्रमण के दाैरान स्कूलाें का संचालन भौतिक रूप से नहीं हुआ और बाद में शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देशों पर सितंबर से ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चालू की गई। काेराेना की वजह से अभिभावकों को आर्थिक संकट से जूझना पड़ा। उद्योगों द्वारा साढ़े तीन हजार ठेका श्रमिकों को काम से बंद कर रखा है। ऐसी परिस्थिति में अभिभावक व ठेका श्रमिकाें के सामने बहुत ज्यादा आर्थिक तंगी आई है। अब स्कूलाें द्वारा पूर्ण ट्यूशन फीस की मांग की जा रही है और अभिभावक फीस भरने में असमर्थ हैं। कोरोना काल ने आर्थिक रूप से कमर तोड़ दी। अब मुश्किल यह है कि घर चलाएं या बच्चों की फीस जमा करवाएं।

तीन घंटे चला धरना प्रदर्शन
अभिभावक कल्याण संघ द्वारा दाेपहर 1 बजे एसडीएम कार्यालय के सामने धरना प्रदर्शन किया गया, जाे लगभग तीन घंटे तक जारी रहा। विधायक दिलीप सिंह गुर्जर और बिरलाग्राम मंडल अध्यक्ष अजय शर्मा ने धरना स्थल पहुंचकर अपना समर्थन दिया। साथ ही विधायक गुर्जर ने अभिभावकों की मांगों को आगामी विधानसभा सत्र 22 फरवरी को विधानसभा में उठाने का वादा करते हुए कहा कांग्रेस हमेशा से ही अभिभावकों के साथ है और अभिभावकों की हर लड़ाई में उनके साथ खड़ी रहेगी।
धरना प्रदर्शन में यह थे माैजूद
अभिभावक कल्याण संघ अध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र सिंह चौहान, सचिव शिल्पा गुप्ता, राजा कर्नावट, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष महिला मेघा धवन, हेमलता शाक्य, सुबोध स्वामी, जगदीश मिमरोट, स्वदेश क्षेत्रीय, लोकुमल खत्री, योगेश मीणा, जेपी मल्लाह, शशिकला क्षत्रिय, उर्वशी राठौर, गौराबाई मीणा, मीना सिंगोटिया, लक्की सिंह, तरूण गेहलोत, जसवीर कौर, श्याम नन्हेरा, कविता नंहेरा, शैलेंद्र सिंगोटिया, निर्मल जैन, निखिल मेहता आदि माैजूद थे।
सुप्रीम काेर्ट क्यों नहीं गए
जिला कांग्रेस कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सुबोध स्वामी ने कहा अशासकीय स्कूल संगठन जब हाईकाेर्ट में पहुंचा ताे शासन काे अपनी ओर से अभिभाषक खड़ाकर आिर्थक रूप से बेहद परेशान हो रहे अभिभावकाें की समस्या रखना थी। वहीं जब हाईकाेर्ट ने फैसला दिया ताे सुप्रीम काेर्ट का दरवाजा तक नहीं खटखटाया गया। अगर वहां अभिभावकाें की समस्या शासन द्वारा रखी जाती ताे इस समस्या का काेई न कोई हल जरूर मिलता।

प्रदर्शन में भाजपाई भी शामिल और लगे भाजपा के खिलाफ नारे

अभिभावक कल्याण संघ के बैनर तले हुए धरना प्रदर्शन के दाैरान सांसद के निज सहायक प्रकाश जैन तहसील कार्यालय पहुंचे ताे उन्हें देखकर भाजपा नेता शर्म कराे के नारे लगने लगे। खास बात यह रही कि धरना प्रदर्शन में शामिल कई अभिभावक ऐसे थे जाे सीधे रूप से भाजपा से ताल्लुक रखते हैं। बावजूद नारे लगते रहे।

