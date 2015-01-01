पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण का खतरा:अभी संक्रमण खत्म नहीं हुआ है, लापरवाही पड़ सकती है भारी

बड़नगर4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना का संक्रमण अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। इसके बाद भी लोग इस घातक बीमारी को लेकर लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। हालात यह है कि कोई भी मास्क लगाने को तैयार नहीं है। ऐसा लगता है कि शासन की गाइड लाइन का पालन करना तो आम आदमी भूल ही चुका है। ऐसी स्थिति में कोरोना का कहर आने वाले दिनों में भयावह स्थिति निर्मित कर सकता है।

सरकार का मानना है कि कोरोना को अभी भी हल्के में ना लिया जाए। मास्क का उपयोग किया जाए। जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आती पूरी सतर्कता बरती जाए। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखते हुए हाथों को लगातार सैनिटाइज किया जाए। जरूरी होने पर ही घरों से बाहर निकलें। इसके अलावा गाइड लाइन का पूरा पालन करें। अभी ऐसा लगता है कि लोगों को सरकार के निर्देश भारी लग रहे हैं।

ठंड बढ़ते ही होगा कोरोना का पलटवार

बीएमओ डॉ. प्रमोद अर्गल ने बताया कि कोरोना जैसी घातक बीमारी को हल्के में लेना भारी पड़ सकता है। क्योंकि आने वाले दिनों में ठंड बढ़ते ही यह पलटवार करेगा। इससे कई लोगों के लिए मुसीबत खड़ी हो सकती है। ठंड के दिनों में वायरस के और अधिक समय तक जीवित रहने की संभावना है। इसलिए जहां तक हो सके कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पूरा पालन किया जाए।

त्योहारी ग्राहकी पर कोरोना का साया

दीपावली पर बाजार में भारी भीड़ उमड़ने की संभावना है। अत्यधिक भीड़ के कारण यह निश्चित है कि महामारी अपना असर दिखा सकती है। महामारी के बीच जहां लोग बिना मास्क के ही बाजार में खरीदारी करने के लिए निकलेंगे। वहीं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी का पालन भी नहीं दिखेगा। अत्यधिक भीड़ के कारण व्यापारी भी गाइड लाइन का पालन करते हुए नहीं दिखाई देंगे।

60 प्रतिशत लोग बिना मास्क के बिना मास के घूमते लोगों की संख्या 60% तक पहुंच चुकी है। 40 प्रतिशत व्यापारी व रहवासी ही मास्क का उपयोग करते दिख रहे हैं।

