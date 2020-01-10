पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भ्रष्ट तंत्र की एक कहानी ऐसी भी:तत्कालीन एसडीएम ने धोखाधडी का केस दर्ज कराने का दिया आदेश, एडीएम बोले- कोर्ट के दस्तावेजों में कूटरचना 420 नहीं

नागदा13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • तहसील न्यायालय के आदेश में पटवारी ने की हेराफेरी

(शरद गुप्ता)
भ्रष्ट तंत्र का गठजोड़ इतना मजबूत है कि आमजन तो ठीक, इनके चक्रव्यूह में फंसकर शहर के एक वकील न्याय पाने के लिए तीन साल से ऑफिसों के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। मामला नामांतरण प्रकरण का है। इसमें तहसील न्यायालय के आदेश तक में हेरफेर कर हलका पटवारी ने संबंधित आवेदक के प्रकरण को कानूनी दांव-पेंच में उलझा डाला। पटवारी का अपराध पकड़ा भी गया...बावजूद उसके खिलाफ आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज कराने से प्रशासन पीछे हट रहा है।
गुर्जर मोहल्ला निवासी एडवोकेट राजेंद्र गुर्जर ने 2015-16 में तहसील न्यायालय में प्लाट का नामांतरण करने के लिए आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया था। आवेदन पर हलका पटवारी ने 13 दिसंबर 2016 को रिपोर्ट तैयार कर 14 दिसंबर को तत्कालीन तहसीलदार रमेश सिसौदिया के समक्ष प्रस्तुत की।

उक्त रिपोर्ट की नकल प्राप्त करने के लिए राजेंद्र गुर्जर ने तहसील कार्यालय में आवेदन लगाया। इस पर 15 फरवरी 2017 को उन्हें पटवारी द्वारा तहसीलदार सिसौदिया के समक्ष प्रस्तुत रिपोर्ट की प्रतिलिपि हासिल हो गई। रिपोर्ट राजेंद्र गुर्जर के पक्ष में थी। खेल यहीं से शुरू हुआ। प्रकरण में 31 मई 2017 को तहसीलदार सिसौदिया ने आदेश पारित करते हुए पटवारी रिपोर्ट के आधार पर भूमि सर्वे क्रमांक की स्पष्ट स्थिति नहीं होने से नामांतरण प्रकरण निरस्त कर दिया। आवेदक राजेंद्र गुर्जर को समझ नहीं आया कि यह कैसे हुआ क्योंकि पटवारी ने जो रिपोर्ट बनाई थी उसमें भूमि की स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं होने का जिक्र तक नहीं था।

गुर्जर ने तहसीलदार के आदेश की प्रमाणित प्रतिलिपि निकाली तो 15 फरवरी 17 को पटवारी रिपोर्ट की जो नकल उन्हें सौंपी गई थी उसमें और नामांतरण निरस्त करने के आदेश में संलग्न पटवारी रिपोर्ट में कूटरचना कर लिखा था कि आवेदन की भूमि का कौन से सर्वे नंबर में विनिमय हुआ है, यह स्पष्ट नहीं है। पहले यह लाइन पटवारी रिपोर्ट में दर्ज नहीं थी। प्रकरण निरस्त करने पर गुर्जर इसलिए भी आश्चर्यचकित थे क्योंकि उनके पहले 30 सितंबर 2015 को दिनेश पाल और अनिता पाल का समान प्रकार का नामांतरण प्रकरण स्वीकृत किया था।

पटवारी ने नोटिस के जवाब में बताया- तहसीलदार के कहने पर रिपोर्ट में दर्ज की अतिरिक्त लाइन

मामले में हुई धांधली पकड़ने के लिए सबसे पहले उनके नामांतरण प्रकरण में विभिन्न पेशियों पर लिखी गई प्रोसेडिंग की प्रमाणित प्रति हासिल की। प्रोसेडिंग में कहीं भी यह नहीं लिखा था कि नामांतरण रिपोर्ट में अतिरिक्त लाइन बढ़ाई गई है। इस पर गुर्जर ने तत्कालीन एसडीएम रजनीश श्रीवास्तव से शिकायत कर पूरे मामले में तहसीलदार सिसौदिया, पटवारी किशनलाल परमार और तत्कालीन बाबू की भूमिका पर सवाल उठाकर इनके विरुद्ध जांचकर न्यायालयीन दस्तावेज जो कोर्ट की संपत्ति होते हैं उनमें कूटरचना के आरोप में धारा 420 में प्रकरण दर्ज करने का अनुरोध किया।

जांच में एसडीएम श्रीवास्तव ने तहसीलदार रमेश सिसौदिया का कार्य असंतोषजनक और पटवारी किशनलाल परमार द्वारा पटवारी रिपोर्ट में संशोधन को अपराध करार देते हुए उक्त कृत्य को धारा 420, 467, 468 के अंतर्गत दंडनीय अपराध बताकर 12 जून 2018 को पटवारी परमार को कारण बताओ सूचना पत्र जारी कर विभागीय जांच की अनुशंसा भी कलेक्टर से की। पटवारी ने नोटिस के जवाब में बताया कि पटवारी रिपोर्ट में संशोधन उन्होंने तहसीलदार सिसौदिया के कहने पर किया, भूलवश वो संशोधन की तिथि दर्ज करना भूल गए, जिसके लिए उन्होंने क्षमा भी मांगी। बावजूद पटवारी के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

कलेक्टर और एसपी को शिकायत के बाद दोबारा जांच में भी पटवारी दोषी
मामले में कार्रवाई न होने पर एडवोकेट राजेंद्र गुर्जर ने जिला कलेक्टर और एसपी उज्जैन से शिकायत की। इसके बाद तत्कालीन एसडीएम आर.पी. वर्मा ने मामले की विभागीय जांच कराई तब भी पटवारी दोषी साबित हुए। इस पर एसडीएम वर्मा ने पटवारी किशनलाल परमार की दो वेतनवृद्धि राेकने की अनुशंसा कर 7 मार्च 2020 को तहसीलदार अशोक शर्मा को आदेशित किया कि पटवारी के विरुद्ध धारा 420 में प्रकरण दर्ज कराकर एफआईआर की प्रति भी उनके समक्ष प्रस्तुत की जाएं। मगर अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

नवागत एसडीएम नहीं मानते पटवारी ने की 420, बोले-इतना बड़ा अपराध नहीं
पटवारी परमार के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं कराने के सवाल पर एसडीएम पुरुषोत्तम कुमार का कहना है पटवारी ने इतना बड़ा अपराध नहीं किया है। दो वेतनवृद्धि रोकने की सजा भी अतिरेक है। आवेदक अगर संतुष्ट नहीं है तो उसे सिविल न्यायालय में जाना चाहिए। इसका जवाब उनके पास भी नहीं है कि कोर्ट के दस्तावेज जो गोपनीय दस्तावेज होते हैं, जिसमें छेड़छाड़ से किसी भी प्रकरण की स्थिति बदल सकती है। उसमें बगैर आवेदक को जानकारी दिए, प्रोसेडिंग नोटशीट में संशोधन की सूचना दर्ज किए बगैर बदलाव क्योंकर आपराधिक श्रेणी का कृत्य नहीं है।

तत्कालीन एसडीएम आरपी वर्मा ने कहा- धारा 420 का अपराध बनता है
विभागीय जांच में पटवारी किशनलाल परमार का दोष सिद्ध हुआ था इसलिए उनकी दो वेतनवृद्धि रोकने का आदेश देने के साथ ही मैंने तहसीलदार को पटवारी के खिलाफ धारा 420 में प्रकरण दर्ज कराने का आदेश भी दिया था। इधर एडवोकेट राजेंद्र गुर्जर ने बताया कि दो-दो तत्कालीन एसडीएम के आदेश पर भी पटवारी के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं करना साबित करता है कि भ्रष्टाचार के मजबूत गठजोड़ के सामने आम आदमी असहाय है। उक्त प्रकरण में तत्कालीन तहसीलदार रमेश सिसौदिया और बाबू चित्रेश वाघे की शिकायत भी उन्होंने की है। जांच प्रचलन में है।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें