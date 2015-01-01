पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मतदाता गलती सूची:वार्ड 17 में एक ही भाग में एक के नाम तीन बार, मृत व्यक्ति का नाम भी नहीं हटाया

नागदा11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगरीय निकाय चुनाव काे लेकर स्थानीय निर्वाचन कार्यालय द्वारा अंतिम मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन कर दिया, लेकिन सूची गलतियाें से भरी हुई है।

सूची का परीक्षण राजनीतिक पार्टियाें के कार्यकर्ता कर रहे हैं ताे लगभग हर वार्ड मंे खामियां सामने आ रही हैं। हाल यह है एक ही भाग संख्या की सूची में लगातार एक ही नाम तीन बार दर्शाया है ताे मृत व्यक्तियों के नाम भी सूची से हटाए नहीं है, जबकि बीएलओ के माध्यम से सूची का सत्यापन करने के बाद अंतिम प्रकाशन के लिए वेंडर काे भेजी थी। अब ऐसे में मतदान सूची में भले ही मतदाताओं की संख्या अधिक नजर आ रही है पर वास्तव में जाे सूची में नाम बढ़ना चाहिए थे, वे नहीं बढ़े और मृत, दाेबारा नाम से ही संख्या काे बढ़ा दिया गया।

वार्ड 8 में 66 नामों में गड़बड़ी- वार्ड 8 के पूर्व पार्षद प्रमाेद चाैहान ने प्रारंभिक सूची पर आपत्ति लगाकर 299 नाम दिए थे, अंतिम सूची में से 150 नाम हटाए पर 66 नाम में गड़बड़ी है। इसमें से 30 से अधिक नाम मृत के हैं। वहीं अन्य नाम दाेबारा रिपिट हैं। इसे लेकर भी चाैहान ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई पर अब तक काेई सुधार नहीं हाे रहा है।

मतदान के दाैरान आ सकती है परेशानी

सूची में गड़बड़ी से मतदान के दाैरान विवाद की स्थिति बन सकती है। वजह एक ही नाम तीन बार हाेने से फर्जी मतदान की संभावना अधिक हाेगी। वहीं मृत व्यक्ति के नाम से भी मतदान हाे सकता है। मतदान का प्रतिशत गिरेगा। जिम्मेदाराें काे ध्यान देकर सूची काे दुरुस्त कराना चाहिए।

वरिष्ठों से मार्गदर्शन लेंगे

बीएलओ के माध्यम से चैक कराने के बाद ही अंतिम प्रकाशन के लिए सूची वेंडर काे भेजी थी। बावजूद कुछ खामियां हैं ताे उन्हें सुधारने के लिए उच्च अधिकारियाें से मार्गदर्शन लिया जाएगा।
-आशुताेष गाेस्वामी, एसडीएम

अशोक कुमार : कहीं सरनेम ताे कहीं फाेटाे ही बदल दिया
वार्ड क्रमांक 17 की मतदाता सूची में जब परीक्षण किया गया ताे इसमें गलतियाें की भरमार सामने अाई। जिसमें क्रमांक 317-318 पर स्वाति नाम दर्ज है। यह नाम दाेबारा है, मात्र सरनेम लगाकर रिपिट कर दिया गया। 288, 289 व 290 पर अशाेक जैन का नाम है। इसमें तीनाें में फाेटाे अलग-अलग लगे हुए हैं, उम्र एक ही है, इन्हें भी रिपिट किया गया है। इसी तरह संताेष, दिनेश सहित अन्य नाम भी रिपिट मिले हैं। कुछ नाम मृत लाेगाें के भी शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें