गंदगी:दीप पर्व पर ऐसी गंदगी के लिए नगर पालिका प्रशासन जिम्मेदार सफाई नहीं करवाई इसलिए शहर की खुली जगह बन गई ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
नपा प्रशासन पर लगाम नहीं हाेने से दीप पर्व पर भी शहर के हाल बेहाल हैं। नपा प्रशासक का पद वर्तमान में एसडीएम आशुतोष गोस्वामी के पास है। उन पर राजस्व संबंधित कार्य अधिक हाेने से वह न्यायालयीन प्रकरण पूर्ण करने में लगे हैं, ऐसे में वे नपा पहुंच ही नहीं पाते हैं।

इस वजह से नपा के जिम्मेदारों के कार्याें पर काेई नजर रखने वाला ही नहीं है। यही वजह है कि शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था चरमरा गई है। कृष्णा जीनिंग परिसर हाे या जन्मेजय अपार्टमेंट के पीछे का ग्राउंड, कचरे के ढेर से पटा हुआ है। वहां खाने के लालच में आवारा मवेशियों काे जमावड़ा लगा रहता है। इसके अलावा भी अन्य स्थानों पर कचरे के ढेर लगे हैं।

कुछ गलतियां रहवासियाें की भी है, जाे जगह खाली नजर आने पर वहां कचरा डालना शुरू कर देते हैं। इससे कचरे का ढेर बन जाता है। नपा के जिम्मेदारों काे अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझना हाेगी, तभी शहर काे स्वच्छता के पायदान में ऊपर ले जाया जा सकता है, वरना कागजाें में ही स्वच्छता रह जाएगी।

