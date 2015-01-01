पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीप पर्व:आज से मुख्य बाजार में दोपहिया वाहनों पर प्रतिबंध, कृष्णा जीनिंग थाना परिसर और रेलवे स्टेशन पार्किंग में ही खड़ा करना हाेंगे वाहन

नागदा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएसपी व थाना प्रभारी ने बाजार की भीड़ और पटाखा दुकानों का निरीक्षण कर लिया निर्णय

त्याेहार की राैनक बुधवार से ही बाजार में जमना शुरू हाे गई। गुरुवार से बाजार और गुलजार हाेना है। धनतेरस और दीपावली पर सुबह 9 बजे से रात 12 बजे तक खरीददारी चलेगी। इसे लेकर व्यापारियों ने दुकानाें काे सजा लिया है। दाे दिन शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था काे लेकर सीएसपी मनाेज रत्नाकर और थाना प्रभारी श्यामचंद्र शर्मा ने पुलिस बल के साथ मुख्य बाजार का निरीक्षण किया।

जहां दोपहिया वाहनों की वजह से मार्ग संकरा और जाम की स्थिति मिली। इस पर सीएसपी व थाना प्रभारी ने गुरुवार से दीपावली पर्व तक मुख्य बाजार में बाइक लाने पर भी प्रतिबंध लगाया है। बाइक से आने वाले लाेगाें काे कृष्णा जीनिंग परिसर, थाना परिसर और रेलवे स्टेशन की पार्किंग में ही अपने वाहन खड़ा कर खरीदारी करने पहुंचना हाेगा, वरना उनके वाहन जब्त या चालानी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इन मार्गाें पर वाहनों का रहेगा पूरी तरह बंद

निरीक्षण के बाद अधिकारियों ने पाइंट पर पुलिस बल लगाया है। प्रशासन ने तीन दिन के लिए मुख्य बाजार में वाहन बंद किए हैं। एमजी राेड, ओझा मार्ग, रानी लक्ष्मीबाई मार्ग और सब्जी बाजार में बाइक पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। बस स्टैंड से आने वाले बाइक चालक कृष्णा जीनिंग परिसर और रेलवे स्टेशन तक जाने वाले वहां की पार्किंग में वाहन रख सकेंगे। दशहरा मैदान की ओर से आने वाले थाना परिसर में वाहन रख सकेंगे।

पटाखा दुकानों का निरीक्षण, कई जगह नहीं थी रेत

बाजार में निरीक्षण के बाद सीएसपी व थाना प्रभारी ने दल के साथ पटाखा दुकानों का निरीक्षण किया। यहां बुधवार से दुकानों की शुरुआत हाे गई। निरीक्षण में कुछ दुकानों पर पानी की व्यवस्था ताे मिली लेकिन रेत की व्यवस्था नहीं थी। दुकानदाराें ने बताया अभी दुकान की शुरुआत की जा रही है। गुरुवार से सुरक्षा के पूरे इंतजाम रहेंगे। सीएसपी ने दुकानदारों काे सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में काेई काेताही नहीं बरतने के निर्देश दिए।

वाहन रोकने के लिए यहां पुलिस ने लगाए पाइंट

पुलिस ने वाहनों काे मुख्य बाजार में आने से राेकने के लिए अलग-अलग जगह पाइंट लगाए हैं। इसमें जन्मेजय राेड, थाना चाैराहा, गुर्जर चाैराहा, सब्जी मार्केट, दीनदयाल चाैराहा, रेलवे स्टेशन चाैराहा पर बेरिकेडिंग की गई है। साथ ही पुलिस जवानों की ड्यूटी भी लगाई गई है ताकि वाहन मुख्य बाजार में न पहुंचे। नियमों का पालन नहीं करने पर चालानी कार्रवाई कर वाहन जब्त किए जाएंगे।

