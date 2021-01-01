पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चार कहानियां:सुनवाई के लिए भटके, कई स्तर पर मामले भी हारे लेकिन नहीं मानी हार

नागदा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गण को तंत्र से न्याय दिलाने के लिए हर स्तर पर लड़ी लड़ाई

गणतंत्र दिवस पर गण को तंत्र से न्याय दिलाने वाली नगर की यह वह चार कहानियां हैं, जिसमें मुख्य किरदारों ने लोगों न्याय दिलाने के लिए न केवल जमीनी स्तर से लेकर कानूनी स्तर तक की लड़ाई लड़ी बल्कि आखिरकार उन्हें न्याय भी मिला।

खास बात यह है कि इस लड़ाई के लिए इन मुख्य किरदारों को सुनवाई के लिए तो भटकना ही पड़ा, साथ ही कई स्तर पर मामले भी हार गए लेकिन गण (लोग) को उनका हक दिलाने के लिए उन्होंने हार नहीं मानी और अगले स्तर पर जाकर आखिरकार कामयाबी हासिल की।

दशहरा मैदान के लिए लड़े, एडीजे में जीते

गवर्नमेंट कॉलोनी में एक खुले मैदान पर स्कूल निर्माण किया जा रहा था। मैदान में कॉलोनीवासी दशहरा पर्व मनाते थे तो अन्य आयोजन भी करते थे। मेघा धवन ने अफसरों को शिकायत की। उसके बाद निचली अदालत में प्रकरण लगाया, यहां से हार का सामना करना पड़ा फिर एडीजे कोर्ट की शरण ली। यहां से फैसला मेघा और रहवासियों के पक्ष में आया। स्कूल निर्माण को कोर्ट ने अवैधानिक माना। हालांकि मामला हाईकोर्ट में चल रहा है।

शिकायत पर एक्ट बना, हर जिले में कार्रवाई

बायो डीजल पंप का संचालन हर जगह हो रहा था, जिसे लेकर मार्च 2019 में अभा क्षत्रिय महासभा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने भारत सरकार को शिकायत कराई। शिकायत निराधार मानकर खारिज कर दिया दोबारा शिकायत हुई तो भारत सरकार ने बायो डीजल के लिए अलग गजट नोटिफिकेशन किया, इसके बाद हर जिले में बिना लाइसेंस संचालित बायो डीजल पंपों पर कार्रवाई हुई।

पौधारोपण के लिए पंचायतों को दिलाई भूमि

चंबल किनारे की लगभग ढाई हजार गोचर भूमि प्रशासन द्वारा पौधारोपण के लिए उद्योग को दी जा रही थी, जिससे जमीन पर कब्जे और पशुओं की जमीन खत्म होने की संभावना थी। इसे लेकर मोहम्मद रंगरेज ने तहसील न्यायालय, कलेक्टर न्यायालय तक में कानूनी लड़ाई लड़ी। दोनों जगह हार मिलने के बाद भी उन्होंने हार नहीं मानी। आखिरकार कमिश्नर न्यायालय से उन्हें जीत मिली आैर गोचर भूमि पंचायतों को पौधारोपण के लिए दी गई।

मुर्गी पालन केंद्र बंद कराकर निजात दिलाई

चेतनपुरा में मुर्गी पालन केंद्र का संचालन हो रहा था, जिससे रहवासीगण परेशान थे लेकिन हल कुछ नहीं निकल रहा था। क्षेत्र के सूरज बैरवा ने इसे लेकर 6 माह तक शिकायत की। इसके बाद अधिकारियों ने मुर्गी पालन केंद्र बंद कराया। इसके अलावा बैरवा द्वारा मृत्यु में सहायता राशि के लिए भी नागदा, खाचरौद और उज्जैन नगर निगम तक में शिकायतें कर आमजनों को लाभ दिलाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser