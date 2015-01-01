पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नपा चुनाव:24 को तय होगा वार्ड आरक्षण, जिला मुख्यालय पर होगी प्रक्रिया

नागदा3 घंटे पहले
  • अब बढ़ी राजनीतिक सरगर्मी

नगर पालिका परिषद के लिए परिसीमन का गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी होने के बाद शहर में राजनीतिक सरगर्मी गुरुवार से तेज हो गई। परिसीमन के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने आगामी चुनाव को लेकर वार्डों के आरक्षण की तैयारी भी कर ली है। 24 नवंबर को उज्जैन में वार्ड आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया होगी।

गुरुवार को कलेक्टर कार्यालय की ओर से इस संबंध में अधिकृत पत्र सूचना जारी की गई। मप्र नगर पालिका (अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति, पिछड़ा वर्ग एवं महिलाओं के लिए वार्डों का आरक्षण) नियम 1994 के प्रावधानों के अंतर्गत केवल नगर पालिका नागदा के लिए 24 नवंबर को वार्डों के आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया पूरी होगी।

24 नवंबर को दोपहर 1 बजे उज्जैन में बृहस्पति भवन, कोठी पैलेस पर यह प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी। वार्ड आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया के दौरान सर्वसंबंधित उपस्थित रह सकते हैं। उपस्थिति के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क और सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग अनिवार्य रूप से करना होगा। एक दिन पहले ही परिसीमन का गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया गया था।

मतदाता सूची बनाने का कार्यक्रम भी जारी, 13 दिसंबर को होगा अंतिम मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन

इधर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा नगर पालिका परिषद नागदा के निर्वाचन के लिए 1 जनवरी 2020 की संदर्भ तारीख के आधार पर फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूची के वार्षिक पुनरीक्षण का कार्यक्रम भी जारी कर दिया गया है। फोटोयुक्त प्रारूप मतदाता सूची का नगर पालिका वार्ड एवं अन्य विहित स्थानों पर सार्वजनिक प्रकाशन 27 नवंबर को किया जाएगा।

दावा-आपत्ति केंद्र पर दावे-आपत्ति 27 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर तक लिए जाएंगे। दावे-आपत्ति का निराकरण 9 दिसंबर तक किया जाएगा। फोटोयुक्त अंतिम मतदाता सूची का नगर पालिका वार्ड एवं अन्य विहित स्थानों पर 13 दिसंबर को सार्वजनिक प्रकाशन किया जाएगा।

