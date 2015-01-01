पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांकेतिक धरना:तीन दिन में समस्या हल करें नहीं ताे देंगे अनिश्चितकालीन धरना -बीएमएस

नागदाएक घंटा पहले
  • भारतीय मजदूर संघ ने मजदूराें की समस्या काे लेकर दिया सांकेतिक धरना

श्रमिकाें की समस्या काे लेकर मंगलवार काे भारतीय मजदूर संघ द्वारा स्थानीय कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा निगम के कार्यालय पर असंगठित कामगार बाेर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सुल्तानसिंह शेखावत के नेतृत्व में सांकेतिक धरना दिया गया। धरने के बाद कार्यालय में ज्ञापन साैंपा गया। बीमा निगम इंदाैर के अधिकारी से माेबाइल पर चर्चा कर 3 दिन में व्यवस्था सुधारने की मांग की गई, अन्यथा तीन दिन बाद अनिश्चितकालीन धरना देने की चेतावनी दी गई।

शेखावत ने बताया लाॅकडाउन के बाद से अभी तक श्रमिकाें काे जाे लाभ व सुविधा दी जाती है, उसमें स्थानीय कार्यालय अड़चन डाल रहा है। केंद्र सरकार की अटल बीमित याेजना में श्रमिकाें काे 90 दिन का रुपयों का भुगतान करना था, इसकी जिम्मेदारी बीमा निगम की थी, लेकिन स्थानीय कार्यालय की लापरवाही से उसे लंबित किया गया।

श्रमिकाें के बीमार हाेने पर उनका इलाज व छुट्टियां दी जाती है, लेकिन कई माह से उसे अटकाया हुE है। इसे लेकर ही सांकेतिक धरना दिया गया। इस माैके पर राजकुमार सिसाैदिया, साजिद खान, बलराम सिंह, कैलाश, संजय अादि श्रमिक माैजूद थे।

