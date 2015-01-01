पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नपा चुनाव:महिला मतदाता 48.84 फीसदी, 36 में से 18 वार्ड आैर अध्यक्ष का पद भी महिला के लिए आरक्षित

नागदा
  • नई नगर सरकार में रहेगा महिलाओं का वर्चस्व : दोनों दलों की महिला दावेदारों ने शुरू किया संपर्क

नगर पालिका परिषद् नागदा में इस बार महिलाओं का वर्चस्व रहेगा। आंकड़ों पर गौर किया जाए तो नगर में कुल मतदाताओं के मुकाबले महिला मतदाताओं का प्रतिशत 48.84 फीसदी है। यानी नगर के लगभग आधे मत महिलाओं के पास हैं।

आरक्षण के बाद 36 में से 18 वार्ड भी अलग-अलग श्रेणियों में महिलाओं के लिए ही आरक्षित कर दिए गए हैं। इसका मतलब 18 महिला पार्षद तो बनना तय है ही, इसके अलावा अन्य वार्डों से भी महिलाएं दावेदारी कर चुनाव मैदान में विजयी प्राप्त करती है तो यह आंकड़ा आैर भी बढ़ सकता है। इसके अलावा अध्यक्ष का पद भी नपा चुनाव में अनुसूचित जाति महिला के लिए ही आरक्षित किया गया है।

महिलाओं ने शुरू कर दी दावेदारी

18 महिला पार्षद और महिला अध्यक्ष तो बनना तय है ही, जिससे अगली नगर सरकार में महिलाओं का पूरी तरह वर्चस्व रहने के आसार हैं। शहर के चार वार्ड तो ऐसे हैं, जहां महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या पुरुष मतदाताओं से भी ज्यादा है। वार्ड क्रमांक 2, 7, 22 और 34 वह वार्ड है, जहां महिलाएं ही प्रत्याशियों की जीत-हार में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएगी। ऐसे में दोनों ही प्रमुख दलों से कई महिलाओं ने अपनी दावेदारियां शुरू कर दी है।

अंतिम प्रकाशन के बाद मतदाताओं की स्थिति

कुल मतदाता 75575 पुरुष मतदाता 38651 महिला मतदाता 36912 अन्य मतदाता 12

इन वार्डों से चुनी जाएंगी महिला जनप्रतिनिधि

अजा महिला 1, 7, 28 एवं 33

ओबीसी महिला 2, 20, 21, 17 एवं 29

सामान्य 4, 5, 9, 13, 16, 18, 25, 31 एवं 34

