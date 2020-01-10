पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रीति-नीति:संगठन की रीति-नीति काे सर्वोपरि मानकर काम करें

नागदा13 घंटे पहले
हिंदू जागरण मंच बिरलाग्राम की पाक्षिक बैठक रविवार को सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर गवर्नमेंट कॉलोनी में हुई। मुख्य अतिथि जिलाध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र साेनी, मंडी इकाई नगर अध्यक्ष सोनू प्रजापत रहे। बैठक में मंच की आगामी कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा पर चर्चा हुई। साेनी ने कहा कि मंच का कार्य हिंदुओं की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करना है, संगठन के प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता को संगठन के नीति रीति को सर्वोपरि मानकर कार्य करना चाहिए।

बैठक में अतिथि परिचय नागदा जिला के प्रचार प्रमुख पवन पटेल ने दिया। इस माैके पर मंगल कछावा, मुकेश शर्मा, मुकुल सेन, लक्की वर्मा, विनीत कुमारिया, कैलाश, विशाल रघुवंशी, पिंटू भरावा, संजय चौहान, भानू पटेल सहित बड़ी संख्या में पदाधिकारी आदि उपस्थित थे।

