त्योहार का बाजार:धनतेरस बीतते ही चांदी में 1000 रुपए बढ़े, सोना स्थिर, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स व वाहनों की बुकिंग, बर्तन बाजार में ग्रामीण खरीदी की चहल-पहल

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाजार में दीप पर्व का उल्लास
  • धनतेरस दो दिन मनी, खरीदारों से भरे रहे बाजार, दीपावली पर भी होगी शगुन की ग्राहकी

धनतेरस दो दिन मनी। शुक्रवार को धनतेरस मानने वालों ने भी जम कर खरीदी की। अब शनिवार को दीपावली के शगुन की खरीदी व डिलेवरी होगी। इसके बाद 25 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहे शादी के सीजन की ही ग्राहकी रह जाएगी। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि दीपावली के त्योहारी कारोबार से निराशा नहीं हुई है।

कोरोना के कारण कम व्यापार की आशंका थी लेकिन नागरिकों ने दिल खोल कर खरीदी की। शुक्रवार शाम चांदी के प्रति किलो दाम 1000 रुपए चढ़ गए, जबकि सोने के दाम स्थिर हैं। व्यापारियों, उद्योगों के लिए दीपावली का सीजन दूसरा बड़ा अवसर होता है।

साल का पहला सीजन अप्रैल-मई की शादियों होता है। कोरोना के कारण यह सीजन बुरी तरह पिट गया था। संक्रमण खत्म नहीं होने के कारण व्यापारियों को दूसरे कारोबारी सीजन दीपावली से भी ज्यादा उम्मीद नहीं थी लेकिन नवरात्रि, पुष्य नक्षत्र, धनतेरस पर हुए कारोबार ने व्यापारियों की आशंका को धो दिया। धनतेरस गुरुवार को भी बाजार में धन लेकर आई और शुक्रवार को भी।

बर्तन व्यापारी व निर्माता संघ के सचिव प्रकाश आच्छा बताते हैं कि बाजार का टारगेट लगभग पूरा हो गया। दो दिनी धनतेरस के दूसरे दिन ग्रामीण ग्राहकी खूब चली। दीपावली की खरीदी करने आए ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के रहवासियों को पूजन सामग्री के साथ बर्तन बाजार में भी दिनभर खरीदी करते देखा गया।

सोना-चांदी बाजार धीमा, लग्नसरा पर नजर

सोना चांदी बाजार शुक्रवार को धीमा रहा। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि हालाकि शगुन की खरीदी करने आए ग्राहकों से दिनभर कारोबार चला लेकिन बड़ी खरीदी नहीं हुई। शाम को चांदी के दाम में प्रति किलो 1000 रुपए की बढ़ोतरी हो गई। सोने के दाम स्थिर हैं। चांदी 62500 रुपए प्रति किलो से बढ़ कर 63500 रुपए प्रति किलो हो गई है। दीपावली पर शनिवार को ज्यादा ग्राहकी नहीं रहेगी।

लोग शगुन बतौर चांदी के सिक्के आदि की खरीदी करेंगे। व्यापारी राजेश पटनी कहते हैं कि अब 25 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहे वैवाहिक मुहूर्तों पर नजर है। दीपावली खत्म होने के बाद लगनसरा की खरीदी का दौर शुरू होगा। हालाकि मुहूर्त कम होने से यह दौर भी लंबा नहीं है। इसके बाद अप्रैल 2021 में विवाह का सीजन आएगा।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स बाजार में दिनभर बुकिंग

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और घरेलू उपकरण बाजार में भी दिनभर खरीदारों की आवाजाही बनी रही। एलईडी, फ्रीज, वाशिंग मशीन जैसे बड़े आइटम बिके भी और दीपावली शनिवार पर डिलेवरी लेने के लिए बुकिंग भी आई। विक्रेता कुलभूषण जुनेजा के अनुसार कोरोना का असर बाजार पर बिल्कुल शून्य रहा। लोग मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को भूल कर खरीदी में व्यस्त रहे। दुकानों पर ग्राहकों को मास्क देकर प्रवेश कराया गया। ग्राहकों ने कोरोना से बचने के लिए कंपनियों द्वारा लाए गए नए उपकरणों जिनमें सब्जी डिसइंफेक्टिव करने जैसी मशीनों की पूछ परख की।

