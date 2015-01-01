पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस्तारीकरण योजना:महाकाल मंदिर के सामने के 11 मकान अधिग्रहण के लिए तय

उज्जैन
महाकाल मंदिर परिसर के विस्तार के लिए 11 मकानों के अधिग्रहण का सर्वे पूरा हो गया
  • सर्वे कर रिपोर्ट कलेक्टर को प्रस्तुत, अब राज्य शासन को भू-अर्जन का प्रस्ताव भेजेंगे

महाकालेश्वर मंदिर विस्तारीकरण योजना के तहत मंदिर के सामने के 11 मकानों को चिह्नित कर लिया गया है। इनका सर्वे पूरा कर कलेक्टर को रिपोर्ट भेज दी है। कलेक्टर के माध्यम से इनके भू-अर्जन का प्रस्ताव राज्य शासन को भेजा जा रहा है। इन मकानों का अधिग्रहण कर यहां की जमीन का उपयोग मंदिर के विस्तार में होगा।

राजस्व अमले द्वारा दो दिन तक यहां अधिग्रहीत किए जाने वाले मकानों की नपती की गई। राजस्व अमले की सूची के अनुसार यहां श्रीधर, अरविंद, निशिकांत गणेश परचुरे परिवार, आशीष चंद्रशेखर शर्मा, तेलंग परिवार, सांई फाउंडेशन, जीवी रांगणेकर, आधार गंधे, विकास गंधे, सुशील टीकेकर, विशाल राव के मकान हैं।

इनके अधिग्रहण के लिए अब कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह की ओर से राज्य शासन को भू-अर्जन का प्रस्ताव भेजा जाएगा। इन मकानों के मुआवजे की राशि भी प्रस्तावित की गई है। राज्य शासन से अनुमति मिलने के बाद अधिग्रहण की कार्रवाई पूरी की जाएगी। इधर मंदिर समिति द्वारा मंदिर के आगे के हिस्से को शिखर दर्शन चौक बनाने के लिए भी काम शुरू हो गया है।

शिखर दर्शन के लिए लॉन-गार्डन

मंदिर के सामने के हिस्से हटाए जा रहे हैं। इस हिस्से में ऊपरी भाग पर गार्डन, लैंडस्केपिंग, लॉन आदि होंगे। जहां से श्रद्धालु शिखर दर्शन कर सकेंगे। इसके नीचे न्यू वेटिंग रूम होगा। अधिक भीड़ होने की स्थिति में इसका उपयोग कतार लगाने में भी होगा। सामान्य दिनों में श्रद्धालु यहां विश्राम भी कर सकेंगे। महाकाल चौक शिखर दर्शन प्रोजेक्ट लागू होने से मंदिर के सामने के मकानों को हटाने की जरूरत है।

24 फीट रोड के लिए भी सर्वे करने पहुंची राजस्व की टीम

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंदिर के 500 मीटर दायरे में परिसर विस्तार के लिए नए निर्माण पर रोक लगाते हुए अतिक्रमण हटाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इस क्रम में भी राजस्व, नगर निगम और स्मार्ट सिटी टीम प्राथमिक सर्वे कर चुकी है।

इसके तहत त्रिवेणी संग्रहालय से चारधाम मंदिर पानी की टंकी तक के रोड का चौड़ीकरण भी किया जाएगा। राजस्व की टीम ने इस रोड का सर्वे भी कर लिया है। यह रोड अभी 12 मीटर है जिसे 24 मीटर चौड़ा करेंगे। इसमें अधिकांश सराकारी जमीन है। इस जमीन पर 9 सर्वे नंबरों की जमीन चौड़ीकरण की जद में आ रही है। इस जमीन पर 3 पक्के मकान और 6 टीनशेड हैं। यहां से सरकारी जमीन से अतिक्रमण हटेंगे और निजी जमीन को अधिग्रहीत किया जाएगा।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में 15 को देना होगी रिपोर्ट

जिला प्रशासन और स्मार्ट सिटी को 15 दिसंबर को महाकाल मंदिर विस्तार योजना और विकास कार्यों की रिपोर्ट सुप्रीम कोर्ट को देना है। इसके पहले प्रशासन मकानों के अधिग्रहण और रोड चौड़ीकरण के अलावा स्मार्ट सिटी के मंदिर के आसपास चल रहे कामों की रिपोर्ट भी तैयार रहा है। विकास कार्यों में लोगों के सुझाव भी शामिल किए जाना है। इसके लिए भी प्रशासन तैयारी कर रहा है।

