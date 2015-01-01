पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:1100 कर्मचारियों ने शपथ-पत्र देकर कहा- पुलिस रिकाॅर्ड में हमारा नाम नहीं

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देशभर में बदनाम उज्जैन नगर निगम ने अपनी छवि को सुधारने की शुरुआत की
  • निगम के कर्मचारी ही अपराधी निकले तो शुद्धिकरण शुरू

जहरीली शराब (झिंझर) से 15 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत के मामले में देशभर में बदनाम उज्जैन नगर निगम ने अपनी छवि को सुधारने की शुरुआत की है। कारण पुलिस ने जिन्हें आरोपी बनाया वो निगम के कर्मचारी थे।

निगमकर्मी सिकंदर और गब्बर पद के रौब में सेवा के नाम पर नागरिकों का शोषण कर रहे थे। इन शर्मनाक घटनाओं से दागदार हुए निगम में पूरे कुनबे का शुद्धिकरण शुरू हो गया है। ऐसा पहली बार है जब नगर निगम ने एक-एक कर्मचारी से इस बात का शपथ पत्र लिया है कि उनका थानों में आपराधिक रिकाॅर्ड नहीं है। लगभग 1100 कर्मचारियों ने शपथ पत्र प्रस्तुत करते हुए दावा किया है कि उनका थानाें में कोई रिकाॅर्ड नहीं हैं।

निगमायुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल के निर्देश पर निगम के हर विभाग में कार्यरत छोटे से बड़े कर्मचारी से 50 रु. के स्टाम्प पर उनके चरित्र का सत्यापन मांगा जा रहा है। स्थाई कर्मचारियों के अलावा नगर निगम के अस्थाई कर्मचारियों को भी शपथ पत्र प्रस्तुत करना होगा कि वे किसी तरह की असामाजिक गतिविधियों में लिप्त नहीं और उनका पुलिस में कोई भी आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड नहीं है।

अंधे हुए फिर निकली जान

एफएसएल अधिकारी प्रीति गायकवाड़ के अनुसार जहरीली शराब मेथनॉल से बनाई गई थी। जिसकी 10 एमएल की मात्राा इंसान को अंधा और इससे अधिक 30 एमएल तक का सेवन करने से जान जा सकती है।

इसके बाद मक्सी रोड स्थित उद्योगपुरी की केमिकल फैक्ट्री से लिए चार सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट में यह सामने आया था कि पहला, दूसरा और चौथा सैंपल सबसे खतरनाक है। पहले सैंपल में सबसे अधिक मैथनॉल की मात्रा (प्रति 100 एमएल) 91.18%, चाैथे में 87.88% और दूसरे सैंपल में 81.43% प्रतिशत मिली थी। इससे जाहिर होता है कि बर्खास्त निगमकर्मी कितने क्रूर थे। जिनकी हैवानियत से 15 से ज्यादा लाशें सड़कों पर बिछा दी थी।

संपत्तियों की हो रही जांच

झिंझर कांड के अलावा ठेकेदार शुभम खंडेलवाल की मौत के मामले में निगम के (बर्खास्त) दो इंजीनियर संजय खुजनेरी और नरेश जैन के आरोपी बनने के बाद कई लोगों ने ऐसे अन्य अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों की लिखित शिकायत की हैं, जो सेवा करने के नाम पर जनता का शोषण कर अवैध कमाई कर रहे है।

निगम ने शिकायत के आधार पर ऐसे लोगों को सूचीबद्ध कर ऐसे अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों की चल-अचल संपत्ति का ब्यौरा भी जमा करना शुरू किया है। अब तक की जांच में यह भी सामने आया है कि कई अधिकारी तो ऐसे हैं जिनकी शहर और प्रदेश के अन्य शहरों में बेनामी संपत्तियां है, जो अन्य परिजन व नौकरों के नाम पर है।

हर शपथ-पत्र की होगी जांच, झूठा मिला तो 420 का प्रकरण : फिलहाल तो स्थापना शाखा हर विभाग से अपने-अपने कर्मचारियों से शपथ पत्र ले रहा है। लगभग 80 प्रतिशत कर्मचारियों ने शपथ पत्र विभागीय प्रभारी को प्रस्तुत भी कर दिया है। इसके बाद हर कर्मचारी के शपथ पत्र की जांच कराई जाएगी। संबंधित थाना क्षेत्रों में कर्मचारियों के चरित्र का सत्यापन भी कराया जाएगा।

फरार आरक्षक को नहीं पकड़ पाए

जहरीली शराब से 14 से अधिक जान लेने वाले 17 आरोपी तो जेल में है लेकिन महाकाल थाने का फरार आरक्षक सुदेश खोड़े एक महीने बाद भी नहीं पकड़ाया। रीगल टॉकीज भवन की जिस छत पर जहरीली शराब तैयार हो रही थी उसमें निगम का अस्थायी कर्मचारी सिकंदर समेत खाराकुआं व महाकाल थाने के आरक्षक भी लिप्त पाए गए थे।

तीन के खिलाफ नामजद केस दर्ज किया। इनमें नवाज व अनवर जेल में है। आरक्षक सुदेश खोड़े नहीं पकड़ा गया। जबकि बताया जा रहा है कि उसे कई बार घर आते-जाते देखा है। एएसपी अमरेंद्रसिंह का कहना है कि तलाश जारी है, जल्द वह भी पकड़ा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें