निर्माण:134 किमी उज्जैन-झालावाड़ा टू-लेन के टेंडर हुए, मई से होगी शुरुआत

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • दो साल में पूरा करने का दावा : चौड़ीकरण से दुर्घटनाओं पर लगेगी रोक, आवागमन सुगम होगा

134 किमी में उज्जैन से झालावाड़ को जोड़ने वाले मुख्य मार्ग आगर रोड को टू-लेन में तब्दील किया जाएगा। एमपीआरडीसी की बजाए अब नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (एनएचएआई) इसे बनाएगी।

आगर रोड पर खिलचीपुर से मार्ग का निर्माण शुरू होगा, जो आगर होकर झालावाड़ तक बनेगा। एनएचएआई के प्रोजेक्ट प्रबंधक ने बताया बढ़ते यातायात को देखते हुए आगर रोड को प्राथमिकता में लिया है। बीओटी के तहत इसका निर्माण होगा। झालावाड़ व्हाया उज्जैन-आगर यह मार्ग बनाया जाएगा। इसका सर्वे पूरा हो गया है। कंसलटेंट को नियुक्त कर दिया है। साथ ही टेंडर भी हो गए हैं। 498 करोड़ का काम मई 2021 में शुरू हाेकर दो साल में पूरा किया जाएगा।

सिंहस्थ-2016 के मद्देनजर तीन फोरलेन व एक टू-लेन का निर्माण किया जाना था। 2014 में इनके कार्य शुरू होना थे। इनमें से सिर्फ उज्जैन-मक्सी रोड को ही टू-लेन किया जा सका। देवास रोड, बड़नगर रोड व आगर रोड का निर्माण नहीं हो पाया। राज्य सरकार से अनुमति मिल गई थी लेकिन भारत सरकार से नहीं मिल पाई, इस वजह से इनका निर्माण सिंहस्थ के पहले नहीं हो सका।

झालावाड़ मार्ग

134 किमी लंबाई 14 मीटर चौड़ाई 4.50 मीटर डिवाइडर 498 करोड़ रु लागत 2021 मई में शुरुआत 2023 मई में पूर्णता का दावा

यह होंगे फायदे

  • आवागमन में आसानी।
  • सड़क चौड़ी होने से दुर्घटना से बचाव होगा।
  • कम समय में गंतव्य तक की दूरी तय हो सकेगी।
  • जाम की स्थिति नहीं रहेगी।

टू-लेन में 14 मीटर चौड़ा हो जाएगा मार्ग

वर्तमान में यह मार्ग इंटरमिडिएट लेन यानी 5.50 मीटर चौड़ा है। मार्ग पर यातायात लगातार बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में आवागमन में बाधा आ रही है। सकरी सड़क होने से यहां आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हो रही हैं तथा जाम की स्थिति बनती है।

48 लोगों की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत

आगर रोड पर खिलचीपुर से घट्टिया के बीच खतरनाक मोड़ होने से एक साल के भीतर 48 लोगों की दुर्घटना में मौत हो चुकी है। यह मार्ग फोरलेन बनता है तो दुर्घटनाएं कम होंगी और आवागमन में सुविधा होगी। उज्जैन की राजस्थान से कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ेगी।

मई से शुरू होगा टू-लेन का काम

उज्जैन से झालावाड़ तक की सड़क को टू-लेन किया जाएगा। इसके लिए सर्वे पूरा हो गया है। साथ ही टेंडर भी हो गए हैं। इसे मई से शुरू किया जाएगा।

-अनिल जैन, प्रोजेक्ट प्रबंधक, एनएचएआई, मप्र

