ब्लैक स्पॉट चौराहों की पड़ताल:15 ब्लैक स्पॉट; जहां खत्म हुई जिंदगियां, सिर्फ कागजों में काम, मौतों के बाद तो सुधार हो

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब्लैक स्पॉट चौराहों की पड़ताल

मक्सी रोड के पंड्याखेड़ी चौराहे की तरह ही शहर व जिले के कई चौराहों-ब्लैक स्पॉटों पर भी जानलेवा खामियां हैं। बुधवार को पंड्याखेड़ी में डंपर की टक्कर से हुई बाइक सवार तीन बच्चियों सहित एक मां की मौत के बाद भास्कर पड़ताल में ये बात सामने आई कि ऐसी ही दुर्घटना की आशंका इंदौर रोड के तपोभूमि चौराहे पर और नानाखेड़ा के मित्र नगर चौराहे पर भी बनी हुई हैं।

लिहाजा जरूरत इन चौराहों व ब्लैक स्पाटों पर सुधार की है। जिम्मेदारों की सूची में जिले में जानलेवा चौराहे व 15 ब्लैक स्पॉट हैं। इन 15 ब्लैक स्पॉट पर वर्ष 2017 से 19 तक तीन वर्ष में 87 दुर्घटनाओं में 97 लोगों की मौत हुई हैं। ताजा स्थिति में चिह्नित इन 15 ब्लैक स्पाटों में कितना सुधार हो पाया या नहीं? इसका जवाब किसी भी जिम्मेदार के पास नहीं।

बुधवार को पंड्याखेड़ी चौराहे पर दुर्घटना में चार लोगों की जान गई वह स्पॉट अभी ब्लैक स्पॉट में नहीं हैं, इसे जल्द ही ब्लैक स्पाट में शामिल कर यहां जरूरी सुधार करवाने के दावे अधिकारी कर रहे हैं। लेकिन आश्चर्य कि जो ब्लैक स्पॉट पहले से तय हैं वहां भी कोई खास व ठोस सुधार नहीं हो पाया है।

इन आधारों पर तय होते हैं ब्लैक स्पॉट

  • जहां बार-बार दुर्घटनाएं हो रही हैं। इनमें घायलों और मृतकों की संख्या अधिक हो।
  • ऐसे स्पॉट व रोड या टर्न जिसे बनाने में कोई तकनीकी चूक हुई हो जिसकी वजह से दुर्घटनाएं हो रही हो।
  • इसके अलावा अन्य कारण भी देखे जाते हैं। जैसे संबंधित मार्ग पर वाहनों का दबाव, स्पीड की स्थिति या फिर वहां से ज्यादा शराबी तो नहीं गुजरते आदि।

और ऐसे सूची से बाहर होता है ब्लैक स्पॉट

ब्लैक स्पॉट पर जरूरी सुधार के बाद जब वहां दुर्घटनाएं होना बंद हो जाए। लंबे समय तक कोई जानलेवा हादसा न हो तो फिर उसे ब्लैक स्पॉट की सूची से बाहर कर दिया जाता है।

उज्जैन-इंदौर फोरलेन तपोभूमि चौराहा

रिकॉल: यहां पिछले साल नवंबर में बस ने बाइक सवार दो प्रशिक्षु पटवारियों जहांगीरपुर निवासी ऋतुराज सिंह और अनिल मिश्रा सेफान कॉलोनी खाचरौद को रौंद दिया था। एक की मौके पर मौत हो गई थी, दूसरे ने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा था।

अभी ये हालात: चौराहे के पास स्पीड ब्रेकर नहीं है। यहां सफेद लाइन जरूर है, जो तेज गति से आते वाहनों की स्पीड़ को कंट्रोल करने में नाकाफी हैं। जोखिम इसलिए बढ़ जाता है क्योंकि यहां सिग्नल ही नहीं है।

नानाखेड़ा मित्र नगर चौराहा

रिकॉल: इस स्पॉट पर अधिकतर वाहनों की स्पीड तेज होती है, जिससे आए दिन दुर्घटनाओं का अंदेशा बना रहता है। खासकर इंदौर आने-जाने वाली बसों की गति तेज होती है, जिससे मित्र नगर और बिड़ला अस्पताल से आने वाले वाहन चालक असुरक्षित महसूस करते हैं।

अभी ये हालात: चार मार्गों को क्राॅस करने वाले इस चौराहे पर हर वाहन तेजी से गुजरते हैं। ऐसे में दुर्घटना की आशंका रहती है। यहां कोई सिग्नल पोल या छोटी रोटरी भी नहीं हैं, ताकि वाहनाें की गति धीमी हो सके।

पांड्याखेड़ी चौराहे पर आज से सिग्नल और रंबल स्ट्रीप का काम

पांड्याखेड़ी चौराहे पर शुक्रवार से सिग्नल और रंबल स्ट्रीप का काम शुरू होगा। यहां पोल शिफ्टिंग व अन्य कार्य भी होंगे। एसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार शुक्ल ने बताया शहर के जितने भी ऐसे चौराहे हैं, उन सभी पर सुरक्षा के काम होंगे।

पांड्याखेड़ी चाैराहे पर दो दिन पहले डंपर ने बाइक सवार परिवार को रौंद दिया था, जिसमें तीन बच्चियों व उनकी मां की मौत हो गई थी। गुरुवार को एमपीआरडीसी के संभागीय प्रबंधक एसके मनवानी ने मौके पर पहुंचकर निरीक्षण किया और नगर निगम से पोल शिफ्टिंग आदि के बारे में चर्चा की।

जिम्मेदार एजेंसी से जवाब तलब किए जाएंगे

जिले के जितने भी ब्लैक स्पॉट हैं इनमें संबंधित जिम्मेदार एजेंसी ने क्या-क्या सुधार किया, इसके बारे में जवाब तलब किए जाएंगे।

- अनिल फिरोजिया, सांसद

ब्लैक स्पॉट की सूची संबंधित विभागों को पहुंचा दी है ताकि वे सुधार करवाएं।

- पवन कुमार, टीआई, यातायात

