किसानों को नए कानून के पक्ष में करने का सम्मेलन:2 दिन बाद किसानों के खातों में पहुंचेंगे 1600 करोड़ रुपए, उज्जैन आए सीएम ने किसानों को संकल्प दिलवाया

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूरे संभाग से पहुंचे लोग, किसान बोले- बिना किराया दिए लाए, खाना-चाय भी मिली

नए कानून को लेकर देश में चल रहे किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन और आंदोलन के बीच मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान मंगलवार को उज्जैन पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने किसानों को अपने पक्ष में करने के लिए नए कानून के फायदे गिनाए, उस सीधे तरीके से किसानों के हित वाला बताया। फिर हाथोहाथ करोड़ों रुपए मात्र 2 दिन में किसानों के खातों में पहुंचाने तक की घोषणा कर गए।

निर्धारित वक्त से दो घंटे देरी से शाम पांच बजे पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री ने संभागीय किसान सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कमलनाथ तो वर्ष 19-20 का फसल बीमा योजना का, रबी व खरीफ फसल का प्रीमियम तक खा गए। वो प्रीमियम हमने जमा किए। हमने 4600 करोड़ रुपए किसानों के खाते में जमा किए। उज्जैन जिले में 800 करोड़ से ज्यादा किसानों के खाते में डाले। सीएम ने दावा किया कि जिनकी फसलें खराब हुई हैं, मप्र के उन किसानों के खातों में 18 तारीख को 1600 करोड़ रुपए डाले जाएंगे। इसके बाद 1600 करोड़ की और किस्त डालूंगा।

उत्साहित अंदाज में सीएम बोले कि किसान भाई घबराएं नहीं एक-एक महीने में दो-दो बार रुपए डालूंगा। चिंता मत करो, अब अपन फिर आ गए हैं। वो तो सवा साल का वनवास था। वनवास खत्म, काम फिर चालू। सीएम बोले- विरोध करने वाले राहुल नहीं जानते प्याज कहां उगता है- मुख्यमंत्री ने राहुल गांधी व कमलनाथ पर भी निशाना साधा। बोले कि इस कृषि कानून का विरोध राहुल गांधी भी कर रहे हैं। जिन्हें ये भी पता नहीं कि प्याज जमीन के नीचे होता है कि ऊपर। क्या राहुल गांधी ये बता सकते हैं कि भिंडी खड़ी लगती है या नीचे?

तीनों कृषि कानून को समझाया, किसानों से हाथ खड़े करवाकर समर्थन भी प्राप्त किया

पहला कानून : जहां अपनी उपज का रेट अच्छा मिले किसान वहां उसे बेचने के लिए स्वतंत्र रहेंगे। चाहे वह खेत, मंडी, घर व बाजार कहीं से भी किसी को उपज बेचे।

अब तक यह था : उपज को कृषि मंडी में ही बेचने की बाध्यता थी। बाहर बेचने पर टैक्स चोरी की कार्रवाई होती थी।

दूसरा कानून : किसान बुआई के वक्त ही व्यापारी व खरीददार से उपज के बारे में अनुबंध कर सकेगा। ऐसे में संबंधित को उसे अनुबंध में तय भाव में वह उपज खरीदना होगी। ऐसा नहीं करने पर वह कार्रवाई के दायरे में आएगा।

अब तक यह था : ऐसी कोई सुविधा व ऐसा कोई कानून नहीं था।

तीसरा कानून : अब व्यापारी जितनी चाहे मात्रा में उपज खरीद सकेगा। स्टॉक की कोई लिमिटेशन नहीं।
अब तक यह था : उपज खरीदने की स्टॉक लिमिट तय थी। स्टॉक से ज्यादा खरीदी पर वह कार्रवाई के दायरे में आता था।

कई किसान बोले- समझने आए हैं क्या है कृषि कानून - सड़क किनारे फुटपाथ पर बैठे किसान अमरसिंह तथा बगदुलाल सुसनेर के झांग से किसान सम्मेलन में आए। हमें नेता बने सिंह यादव लेकर यहां आए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कृषि कानून क्या है, ज्यादा पता नहीं। यह जरूर सुना है कि प्याज आदि लगाएंगे तो सरकार से पैसा मिलेगा। बस से 50-60 लोग आए हैं। सरकारी बस थी, हमसे किराया नहीं लिया। यहां हमें खाना व चाय मिली है।

