माधवनगर पुलिस की कार्रवाई:चेकिंग के दौरान माइक्रो फाइनेंस कंपनी के कर्मचारियों से साढ़े 17 लाख रुपए जब्त

उज्जैन9 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कर्मचारियों से जब्त 17 लाख 59 हजार रुपए।
  • सर्चिंग के दौरान एटीएम पर रुपयों से भरे बैग लिए हुए खड़े दिखाई दिए थे चार युवक

मंगलवार की रात चेकिंग के दौरान माधव नगर थाना पुलिस ने हैदराबाद की माइक्रो फाइनेंस कंपनी के कर्मचारियों से 17 लाख 59 हजार रुपए जब्त किए। रुपयों का हिसाब न दे पाने के कारण पुलिस ने रुपयों को सीज कर दिया।

अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक अमरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि माधव नगर थाना पुलिस देवास रोड स्थित डिवाइन वैली कंपलेक्स में मंगलवार की रात को सर्चिंग करने गई थी इसी बीच वहां पर एक बैंक की एटीएम शाखा में चार युवक बैग लिए हुए खड़े दिखाई दिए। सन्देह होने पर बैग की तलाशी ली गयी तो उसमें रुपयों की गड्डी मिली। चारों युवकों को थाने लाकर पूछताछ की गई तो पता चला कि वे हैदराबाद की स्पंदना स्फुर्ती माइक्रो फाइनेंस के कर्मचारी हैं।

कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि उनकी कंपनी आगर जिले में महिलाओं की स्वयं सहायता समूहों को फाइनेन्स करती है। इन्ही समूहों से पैसा इकट्ठा करके बैंक जमा करने जा रहे थे। कंपनी के मैनेजर संजय सेन ने बताया कि आगर में चुनाव होने के कारण वहां बैंक बंद थे, इसलिए उज्जैन के एटीएम से कंपनी के खाते में रुपयों को जमा करने आये थे। टीआई दिनेश प्रजापति ने बताया कि जब्त पैसों की जांच की जा रही है। कर्मचारियों से रिकॉर्ड मांगे गए हैं।

