सतर्कता ही सुरक्षा:175 मरीजों ने पहले लक्षण में ही सैंपलिंग करवा इलाज शुरू करवाया तो होम आइसोलेशन में ही 8 दिन में स्वस्थ हो गए

उज्जैन40 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • रिसर्च : दो माह के अध्ययन में पाया गया कि लापरवाही बरतने वालों को 14 से 24 दिन तक इलाज करवाना पड़ा, मौत भी हुई

पहली बार लक्षण पाए जाने पर ही जिन मरीजों ने अपनी सैंपलिंग करवाई और इलाज शुरू करवाया, ऐसे मरीज 8 से 10 दिन में स्वस्थ हुए हैं। खास बात तो यह की इस तरह के मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में ही ठीक हो गए। अब तक ऐसे एक भी मरीज की मौत भी नहीं हुई है।

अक्टूबर व नवंबर के अध्ययन में पाया गया है कि 175 मरीज ऐसे पाए गए हैं, जो पहले लक्षण में ही इलाज करवाने पहुंच गए। इनमें से करीब 132 को होम आइसोलेशन में ही इलाज दिया गया। अब वे स्वस्थ हैं। जिन मरीजों ने लेटलतीफी या लापरवाही बरती तथा घर पर इलाज करते रहे, मेडिकल से दवाई लाकर खाई, उन्हें आईसीयू में भर्ती या वेंटिलेटर पर भी रखना पड़ा। उन्हें स्वस्थ होने में भी 14 से 24 दिन तक लग गए। यानी साफ है कि पहला लक्षण पाए जाने पर ही जागरूकता का परिचय देते हुए मरीज अपनी सैंपलिंग और समय पर इलाज शुरू करवाएं।

लेटलतीफी और लापरवाही: घर में ही इलाज कराते रहे, फेफड़ों में 45 प्रतिशत इंफेक्शन फैला

1. सेठीनगर में रहने वाले 55 साल के बुजुर्ग को लक्षण पाए जाने के बावजूद उन्होंने सैंपलिंग नहीं करवाई। संक्रमण बढ़ता गया। जब तबीयत ज्यादा खराब हुई तो उन्हें हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया। जांच में उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई। इलाज में देरी से उन्हें 24 दिन तक अस्पताल में भर्ती रहना पड़ा।

2. तोपखाना क्षेत्र के 65 साल के बुजुर्ग की तबीयत खराब होने पर घर पर ही इलाज करवाते रहे। सैंपलिंग में देरी होने पर उनके फेफड़ों में 45 प्रतिशत तक इंफेक्शन फैल गया। हालत बिगड़ी तो उन्हें कोविड हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया गया। गंभीर हालत होने से उन्हें 2. दिन तक वेंटिलेटर पर रखना पड़ा।

3. सेठीनगर के 65 साल के बुजुर्ग ने भी इलाज व सैंपलिंग में देरी की। इस वजह से उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ती गई। हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करने पर भी उनकी तबीयत में सुधार नहीं हुआ। उनकी दो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। उसके बाद उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई और स्वस्थ होने के बाद उन्हें हॉस्पिटल से डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

इधर जागरूकता: बेटे की शादी थी, पहले सिंपटम्स में सैंपलिंग करवाई, आठवें दिन महिला हुई स्वस्थ

1. इंदिरानगर की 48 साल की महिला को बुखार आने पर तत्काल रात दो बजे आरआर
टीम को बुलाया और सैंपलिंग करवाई। वह पॉजिटिव पाई गई। महिला के बेटे की शादी होने वाली थी, समय रहते जांच करवाने पर इलाज हो गया और विवाह में शामिल हो सकीं।

2. शिवाजी पार्क में रहने वाले 55 साल के बुजुर्ग ने जागरूकता का परिचय देते हुए पहले ही लक्षण में अपनी जांच करवाई। रिपोर्ट में पॉजिटिव पाए जाने पर अपना प्रॉपर इलाज करवाया। उन्हें वैसे होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया था। स्वस्थ होने पर अब वे सामान्य जीवन जी रहे हैं।

3. नागझिरी मेें रहने वाले 23.साल के युवा ने बुखार आने पर तत्काल सूचना दी और सीटी स्कैन करवाई। संक्रमित पाए जाने पर उनका इलाज शुरू किया गया। समय रहते इलाज करवाने से आठवें दिन युवक स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर पहुंच गया। परिवार के बाकी सदस्य भी एहतियात बरत रहे हैं।

लक्षण दिखने पर तुरंत जांच करवाएं

उन मरीजों के 8 से 10 दिन में स्वस्थ होने के मामले सामने आए हैं, जिन्होंने पहला लक्षण पाया जाने पर ही सैंपलिंग करवा कर अपना इलाज शुरू करवाया। जिन मरीजों ने इलाज में देरी की या बीमारी को छिपाते रहे, उन्हें स्वस्थ होने में 14 से 24 दिन तक लगे हैं। मरीज पहली बार लक्षण पर ही जांच करवाएं ताकि वे जल्द स्वस्थ हो सकें।

-डॉ. रौनक एलची, नोडल अधिकारी, आरआरटीम

