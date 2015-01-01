पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:बिल जमा नहीं किए, 226 लोगों की प्रॉपर्टी होगी कुर्क

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • चार करोड़ 90 लाख की बिजली जलाई

बड़े बिजली उपभोक्ताओं ने बिजली का तो उपयोग किया लेकिन बिल की बकाया राशि का भुगतान बिजली कंपनी में नहीं किया। उन्हें नोटिस जारी किए जा रहे हैं, उसके बाद उनकी संपत्ति को कुर्क किया जाकर नीलाम किया जाएगा तथा बकाया बिजली बिलों की वसूली की जाएगी। ऐसे 226 बड़े बकायादार सामने आए हैं, जिन पर चार करोड़ 90 लाख की राशि बकाया है। अब बिजली कंपनी इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की तैयारी कर रही है। बकायादारों को नोटिस जारी किए जा रहे हैं।

उसके बाद भी बकाया बिल की राशि जमा नहीं की तो उनकी संपत्ति को कुर्क किया जाएगा, जिसकी नीलामी कर बकाया राशि की वसूली की जाएगी। कनेक्शन काटे जाने की कार्रवाई भी होगी। बकायादारों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए बिजली कंपनी के उच्चदाब मेंटेनेंस प्रभारी रविकांत मालवीय को पदेन तहसीलदार नियुक्त किया है।

उन्होंने बताया शहर में करीब 226 उपभोक्ता ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने लंबे समय से बिल की बकाया राशि जमा नहीं की है। वरिष्ठ कार्यालय से कार्रवाई के आदेश मिले हैं। पालन में उपभोक्ताओं की बकाया राशि की डिटेल निकाली गई तो 226 उपभोक्ताओं पर चार करोड़ 90 लाख रुपए बकाया होना पाया गया। अब उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई शुरू की जा रही है। बकायादारों की फाइल तैयार कर ली है।

उन्हें नोटिस जारी किए जा रहे हैं। उसके बाद उनकी प्रॉपर्टी को कुर्क किया जाएगा। प्रॉपर्टी को नीलाम कर बकाया राशि की वसूली की जाएगी। नोटिस जारी होने पर जो उपभोक्ता बकाया राशि जमा कर देंगे, उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं होगी, बाकी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा अभी बकायादारों के नाम सार्वजनिक नहीं किए जा सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें