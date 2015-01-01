पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बीपीएल कार्ड के लिए गरीबी का महाझूठ:एक ही वार्ड में 263 फर्जी, 21 तो ऐसे जो मृतकों के नाम का उठा रहे थे फायदा

उज्जैन18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंचमपुरा निवासी स्वास्थ विभाग के कंपाउंडर का मकान, इनका नाम बीपीएल की सूची में दर्ज है।
  • झूठ बोलकर गरीबों के हक का फायदा लेने वालों से प्रशासन करे वसूली, तभी होगा शहर का सही शुद्धिकरण
  • ये सरकारी गरीब : स्वास्थ्य विभाग का कंपाउंडर, सेवानिवृत्त पेंशनधारी के साथ कई अपात्र आए सामने

एक रुपए किलो में अनाज व विभिन्न योजनाओं का लाभ लेने वालों की पड़ताल में एक और कड़वा सच सामने आया है। दरअसल स्वास्थ्य विभाग का कंपाउंडर और सेवानिवृत्त शासकीय पेंशनधारी भी बीपीएल सूची में दर्ज मिले हैं। इन सरकारी गरीबों के अलावा साड़ी की दुकान संचालक, दो-तीन मंजिला भवन स्वामी व मंहगे वाहनों के मालिक भी गरीब बने हुए हैं।

गौरतलब है कि लगातार मिल रही शिकायतों के बाद कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह द्वारा शहर के बीपीएल कार्डधारियों का भौतिक सत्यापन सर्वे करवाया जा रहा है। इसकी शुरुआत शहर के 54 में से वार्ड क्रमांक 49 से की गई है। सर्वे के लिए एसडीएम राकेश मोहन त्रिपाठी ने 20 टीमें गठित की थी।

उक्त वार्ड के 310 बीपीएल कार्डधारियों में से 293 परिवारों की सर्वे रिपोर्ट टीमों ने सौंप दी है। जिनमें केवल 30 ही परिवार पात्र पाए गए। साथ ही रिपोर्ट में ये भी साफ हुआ है कि सूची में पंचमपुरा निवासी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कंपाउंडर सीताराम और वेदनगर नानाखेड़ा निवासी सोनू पिता अशोक सिंह कुशवाह का भी नाम शामिल है।

अशोक सिंह शासकीय कर्मचारी थे और अब पेंशनधारी है। इस परिवार की साड़ी की दुकान भी है। यही नहीं, इससे पहले भी सर्वे में पंचमपुरा निवासी पुलिसकर्मी के पिता, यहीं के रहने वाले सिविल कोर्ट के क्लर्क, मुनिनगर निवासी पुलिस विभाग के कर्मचारी की पत्नी के नाम भी बीपीएल सूची में पाए जा चुके हैं। बहरहाल एक बात तो स्पष्ट है कि उक्त अपात्र लोगों की वजह से पात्र व वास्तविक लोग बीपीएल का लाभ लेने से वंचित हो रहे हैं।

अपात्रों को नोटिस दिए जा रहे हैं
^भौतिक सत्यापन में जो भी अपात्र लोग सामने आ रहे हैं, उन्हें नोटिस जारी किए जा रहे हैं। सुनवाई के बाद उनके नाम सूची से काटे जाएंगे। जो सरकारी कर्मचारी या उसके परिजन सूची में दर्ज है मिले हैं उनके विभाग प्रमुखों को भी कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र लिखा जा रहा है। सूची से नाम काटने के साथ ही वसूली की कार्रवाई प्रस्तावित की जा रही है। शहर के सभी वार्डों में ऐसा भौतिक सत्यापन करवाने की तैयारी है।
- आशीष सिंह, कलेक्टर

प्रशासन का अब अगला कदम

  • जितने भी लोग बीपीएल के लिए अपात्र पाए गए हैं, उन सभी को नोटिस जारी किए जा रहे हैं।
  • शासकीय कर्मचारी व उसके परिवार से जुड़े लोगों के बारे में विभाग प्रमुखों को अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई का पत्र लिखने की अनुशंसा एसडीएम द्वारा कलेक्टर को की जा रही है।
  • इन सभी को सुनवाई का एक अवसर दिया जाएगा और बाद में इनके नाम बीपीएल सर्वे सूची से काट कर सूची के शुद्धिकरण की प्रक्रिया की जाएगी।
  • वार्ड-49 के इन 310 परिवारों में वास्तव में कितने लोग राशन लेते थे, या नहीं लेते थे, राशन आता था या नहीं, इन बिंदुओं पर भी अलग से जांच भी करवाई जा रही है।
  • इसके अलावा अब अन्य सभी वार्डों में बीपीएल सूची का भौतिक सत्यापन सर्वे करवाए जाने की तैयारी है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें