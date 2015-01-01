पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:28 बिजली कनेक्शन ऐसे मिले जिनमें जीरो यूनिट खपत दर्शा जारी कर दिए बिजली बिल

  • मीटर रीडर की गड़बड़ी, कर्मचारी को हटाया

बिजली कंपनी के महानंदा नगर जोन के अंतर्गत करीब 28 अस्थायी बिजली कनेक्शन ऐसे पाए गए हैं जिनमें जीरो यूनिट खपत दर्शाई जाकर बिल जारी किए जा रहे थे। यानि उपभोक्ताओं को जीरो या कम राशि के बिल ही जारी हो रहे थे। इनमें से कुछ कनेक्शन की जांच में पाया गया कि मीटर को बायपास कर बिजली का उपयोग किया जा रहा था।

इस तरह के मामले सामने आने के बाद जोन प्रभारी रिजवान खान द्वारा जेई पीडी पनागरे से जांच करवाई तो पाया कि आउटसोर्स कर्मचारी द्वारा बिल्डर से सांठगांठ कर गुलमोहर ग्रीन कॉलोनी व वसंत विहार में निर्माणाधीन करीब 28 मकानों में जीरो रीडिंग दर्शाई जा रही थी, जबकि मौके पर बिजली का उपयोग होना पाया गया।

वसंत विहार में एक मकान में मीटर को बायपास कर बिजली का उपयोग किया जा रहा था। बिजली कंपनी के जेई पीडी पनागरे ने पंचनामा बनाकर रिपोर्ट जोन प्रभारी को सौंपी, जिसके आधार पर जोन प्रभारी रिजवान खान ने आउट सोर्स कर्मचारी गोवर्धन परमार को हटा दिया और इसकी रिपोर्ट वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को सौंप दी है।

बिजली कंपनी के दूसरे जोन पर भी ऐसे ही हाल हैं, जहां नई कॉलोनियों में निर्माणाधीन मकानों में अस्थायी लिए बगैर ही बिजली का उपयोग हो रहा है। दूसरी तरफ जोन पर कार्य करने वाले बिजलीकर्मी कार्रवाई के विरोध में उतर गए हैं। यहां के करीब 29 कर्मचारियों ने बिजली कंपनी के पूर्व शहर संभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री को जोन प्रभारी खान के खिलाफ शिकायत की है।

जिसमें उन्होंने आरोप लगाया है कि महानंदा नगर जोन के प्रभारी रिजवान खान द्वारा लाइन स्टॉफ, आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों और मीटर रीडर के साथ में दुर्व्यवहार तथा मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित किया जाता है। इस वजह से उन्हें कार्य करने में मुश्किल हो रही है। उनका कहना है कि आउटसोर्स कर्मचारी गोवर्धन परमार जोन पर करीब 12-13 साल से कार्यरत था।

नोटिस दिए बगैर हटाया

जोन प्रभारी ने उन्हें बगैर किसी कारण व नोटिस के हटा दिया है। प्राइम-वन कंपनी के अधीन वह बिजली कंपनी में कार्यरत था। वह आठ हजार रुपए के मासिक वेतन पर अपने परिवार का पालन पोषण कर रहा था। दिवाली के ठीक पहले नौकरी से हटाए जाने से उसके सामने आर्थिक संकट खड़ा हो गया है। जोन पर कार्यरत सभी कर्मचारियों को सम्मानपूर्वक कार्य करने दिया जाए।

बायपास से बिजली उपयोग

आउटसोर्स कर्मचारी द्वारा ठेकेदारों से सांठगांठ कर जीरो यूनिट खपत दर्शाई जाकर बिल जारी किए जा रहे थे। यह भी पाया गया कि कुछ कनेक्शन में मीटर को बायपास कर बिजली का उपयोग किया जा रहा था। जांच रिपोर्ट आधार कार्रवाई करते हुए कर्मचारी को हटाया है।

-रिजवान खान, जोन प्रभारी, महानंदानगर

