  30.60 Percent Voting In Ujjain For Five Posts Including State And District President Of Youth Congress

IYC की वोटिंग खत्म:युवक कांग्रेस के प्रदेश व जिलाध्यक्ष समेत पांच पदों के लिए उज्जैन में 30.60 प्रतिशत मतदान

उज्जैन5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 22977 मतदाताओं में से 1406 मतदाताओं ने किया मताधिकार का प्रयोग
  • कांग्रेस विधायकों के क्षेत्र में अपेक्षा से कम हुआ मतदान

युवक कांग्रेस के प्रदेश व जिलाध्यक्षों समेत पांच पदों के लिए शनिवार को हुई ऑन लाइन वोटिंग में उज्जैन में 30.60 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू हुई वोटिंग शाम साढ़े छह बजे तक चली। खास बात रही कि जिन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से कांग्रेस के विधायक जीते हैं, वहां पर अनुमान से कम मतदान हुआ है। उज्जैन में जिलाध्यक्ष पद के लिए भरतशंकर जोशी, आयुष शुक्ला, दिलीप फतरोड़, देवेंद्र सोलंकी, धीरजसिंह पंवार, अर्पित बोरासी और सोनम त्रिवेदी मैदान में थे। हालांकि बाद में भरत जोशी के लिए आम सहमति बन गई थी, इसलिए इनकी जीत तय मानी जा रही है। उज्जैन में युवक कांग्रेस के कुल 22977 मतदाता हैं। ऑनलाइन वोटिंग में कुल 7032 मत पड़े। एक मतदाता को पांच वोट देने का अधिकार था। इस लिहाज से कुल 1406 मतदाताओं ने ही मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

विधानसभावार पड़े मत

विधानसभा कुल मत पड़े मत

उज्जैन उत्तर- 4740 1553

उज्जैन दक्षिण- 4949 1216

बड़नगर- 2665 977

घट्टिया- 4148 1000

नागदा-खाचरौद- 2108 1211

तराना- 2000 361

महिदपुर- 2360 714

