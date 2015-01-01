पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:टीबी नियंत्रण में लापरवाही बरतने पर 5 एएनएम सस्पेंड

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कार्यक्रमों की समीक्षा में टीकाकरण, टीबी नियंत्रण व मातृत्व स्वास्थ्य में लापरवाही के मामले सामने आए हैं। कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने कहा है कि गर्भवती महिलाओं एवं बच्चों के अनमोल पोर्टल पर पंजीयन में किसी तरह की लापरवाही नहीं बरती जाए तथा 21 नवंबर तक शत-प्रतिशत गर्भवती महिलाओं का पंजीयन करें।

कलेक्टर ने टीबी नियंत्रण एवं पंजीयन कार्य में लापरवाही तथा अनुपस्थित रहने के चलते पांच एएनएम को निलंबित कर दिया है। इनमें मोकड़ी, संदला, झूटावद, माकडौन तथा मताना की एएनएम अनुपस्थित रहती थी, इस वजह से टीकाकरण व महिलाओं का पंजीयन प्रभावित हो रहा था।

इसके चलते निलंबन की कार्रवाई की गई है। नागदा विकास खंड के दो एमपीडब्ल्यू को भी टीबी नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम में ठीक से कार्य नहीं करने एवं वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के आदेश की अवहेलना करने के कारण निलंबित किया है। बैठक में प्रभारी सीएमएचओ डॉ.अनिता भिलवार, सिविल सर्जन डॉ.महेश मरमट व बीएमओ मौजूद थे।

