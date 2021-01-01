पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूदखोरों ने ले ली जान:2000 का 5200 चुकाना था, इधर सूदखोर जब ब्याज वसूलने ऑफिस पहुंचा तो उधर युवक सरकारी क्वार्टर में फांसी पर लटका था

उज्जैन29 मिनट पहले
मृतक विजय सोलंकी (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
मृतक विजय सोलंकी (फाइल फोटो)
  • कुछ दिन पहले भी सूदखोरों से हुआ था विवाद

उज्जैन में सूदखोरों के मनमानी ब्याज को नहीं चुका पाने के कारण दो बच्चों के एक लाचार पिता ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। उसने पांच जनवरी को 15 दिन के लिए 2000 रुपए 100 रुपए प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से ब्याज पर लिए थे। समय से पैसे नहीं लौटा पाया तो ब्याज बढ़कर 5200 सौ रुपए हो गए। सूदखोरों ने धमकी दी थी कि बुधवार को अगर पैसे नहीं मिले तो ठीक नहीं होगा। पैसों का इंतजाम नहीं हो पाया तो युवक ने सरकारी क्वार्टर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। युवक जिस समय फंदे पर लटका था, उस समय सूदखोर उसके ऑफिस पहुंचकर उसे तलाश रहे थे। नानाखेड़ा थाना पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर तफ्तीश शुरू कर दी है।

नानाखेड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के महालक्ष्मी नगर में रहने वाले विजय सोलंकी उज्जैन विकास प्राधिकरण (यूडीए) में चपरासी की नौकरी करता था। उसके दो बच्चे भी हैं। बुधवार को उसने यूडीए में ही चपरासी अपने भाई संदीप सोलंकी के महानंदा नगर स्थित सरकारी क्वार्टर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। संदीप ने बताया कि विजय ने आनंद नगर निवासी पप्पू धाकड़ और अंबेडकरनगर निवासी दीपक मरमट से पांच जनवरी को 15 दिन के लिए 100 रुपए प्रतिदिन के ब्याज के हिसाब से 2000 रुपए लिए थे। पैसे नहीं लौटा पाया तो ब्याज बढ़कर 5200 रुपए हो गए। संदीप ने बताया कि उसका भाई दो-तीन दिन से बहुत परेशान था।

बुधवार सुबह वह पैसों का इंतजाम करने के लिए निकला था। इसी वजह से वह ऑफिस भी नहीं गया। ऑफिस में उसे नहीं देखकर मैंने दोपहर 11.30 बजे विजय को फोन लगाकर पूछा तो उसने बताया कि पैसों का इंतजाम करने में लगा हूं। इधर, दोपहर करीब 3 बजे पप्पू धाकड़ प्राधिकरण पहुंचा और मुझसे पूछा कि विजय मेरा फोन नहीं उठा रहा है। पैसे नहीं देगा तो अच्छा नहीं होगा।

बहन ने फोन किया तो पता चला कि विजय ने फांसी लगा ली है

संदीप ने बताया कि पप्पू जब विजय को खोजते हुए यूडीए आया था उसी समय मेरी बहन का फोन आया। बोली- जल्दी से घर आ जाओ। विजय भइया ने फांसी लगा ली है। इतना सुनते ही मेरे होश उड़ गए। भागते हुए मैं अपने महानंदा नगर स्थित सरकारी क्वार्टर पहुंचा। वहां फंदे पर विजय लटका था। संदीप ने बताया कि फोन पर विजय के फांसी लगाने की बात सुनते ही पप्पू धाकड़ यूडीए से भाग गया।

पिछले साल अक्टूबर में भी सूदखोरों से हुआ था विवाद

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, पिछले साल अक्टूबर में विजय का मनोज भदौरिया और सुरेश कुशवाह नाम के दो लोगों से ब्याज को लेकर ही विवाद हुआ था। यूडीए के गेट पर ही दो बंदूकधारियों ने विजय पर हमला कर दिया था। घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में भी कैद हो गई थी। उस मामले में माधव नगर पुलिस ने मनोज और सुरेश के खिलाफ कर्जा एक्ट के तहत रिपोर्ट दर्ज की थी।

