  6 Colonies Cut On Agricultural Land, FIR On 10 People, Plot Sold Without Permission Of Diversion And Colony Cell

कार्रवाई:कृषि भूमि पर काट दी 6 कॉलोनियां, 10 लोगों पर एफआईआर, बिना डायवर्सन व कॉलोनी सेल की अनुमति लिए बेच दिए प्लॉट

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
चिंतामन क्षेत्र में छह साल के दौरान 31 बीघा कृषि भूमि पर 6 अवैध कॉलोनियां कट गईं। यहां अधिकांश प्लॉट बिक गए और धड़ल्ले से मकान बनना भी शुरू हो गए हैं। प्रशासन को जब इस बारे में सूचना मिली तो कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने अधिकारियों को मौके पर भेज जांच करवाई तो पता चला कि बिना डायवर्सन व कॉलोनी सेल की अनुमति लिए ही लोगों को अंधेरे में रख प्लॉट बेच दिए गए।

एसडीएम जगदीश मेहरा की रिपोर्ट के बाद मंगलवार को कलेक्टर ने हलका पटवारी चेतन मालवीय को चिंतामन थाने भेजकर 6 अलग-अलग केस दर्ज कराए हैं, जिसमें पुलिस ने दस लोगों को आरोपी बनाया। चिंतामन थाना प्रभारी प्रवीण पाठक ने बताया ग्राम पंचायत राज्य एवं ग्राम स्वराज अधिनियम 1993 की धारा 61घ के तहत दस आरोपी बनाए गए हैं, इनमे बसंता बाई पति पीराजी, तेजूलाल, निर्भय, राकेश पिता प्रेमचंद, मुकेश पिता देवीलाल, रतनलाल, संजय चौकसे, विजय पिता त्रिलोक चंद, सोनू पिता श्रीमाल शर्मा, संजय कासलीवाल नामजद आरोपी हैं। जांच में आरोपियों की संख्या और भी बढ़ेगी।

