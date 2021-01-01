पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  9 Months After His Death, Samad Came Out Of The Papers Alive, Wrote In The Panchnama He Is Alive, Now Death Certificate Revoked

बड़ी लापरवाही:मौत के 9 महीने बाद कागजों से जिंदा बाहर आया समद, पंचनामे में लिखा- वह जीवित है, अब डेथ सर्टिफिकेट निरस्त

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना से मौत दर्शाकर मृत्यु सर्टिफिकेट जारी कर दिया था
  • जांच करने पंचायत की टीम घर पर पहुंची तो वह जीवित मिला

कोरोना से जिस मरीज की कागजों में मृत्यु दर्शाई गई, उसे जांच के बाद फिर कागजों में जीवित दर्शाया है। ग्राम पंचायत सुरासा की टीम ने मरीज के रामप्रसाद भार्गव मार्ग स्थित घर पर जाकर देखा तो वह जीवित पाया गया। टीम ने पूर्व में जारी मृत्यु सर्टिफिकेट निरस्त कर दिया।

अब्दुल समद (उम्र 67 साल) निवासी रामप्रसाद भार्गव मार्ग 8 अप्रैल को पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। उन्हें माधवनगर में भर्ती किया िफर आरडी गार्डी हॉस्पिटल में शिफ्ट किया गया था। यहां उनके स्वास्थ्य में सुधार होने पर 25 अप्रैल को पीटीएस में शिफ्ट कर दिया था। रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने और स्वास्थ्य में सुधार होने पर जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में 2 मई को उन्हें डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया था। पीटीएस से आने के बाद वे सात दिन तक होम क्वारेंटाइन रहे और उसके बाद अपने दैनिक जीवन के कार्य करने लगे। परिवार का पालन पोषण करने के लिए पूर्व की तरह ऑटो चलाने लगे।

प्रशासनिक लापरवाही के चलते दस्तावेजों में उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया गया और उप रजिस्ट्रार जन्म एवं मृत्यु ग्राम पंचायत सुरासा ने उनका मृत्यु सर्टिफिकेट भी जारी कर दिया। परिवार के लोगों ने मृत्यु सर्टिफिकेट पर आपत्ति ली और कलेक्टर को शिकायत की।

उसके बाद ग्राम पंचायत सुरासा हरकत में आई। मेडिकल कॉलेज की ओर से चिमनगंज मंडी थाने में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई कि मरीज का फर्जी मृत्यु सर्टिफिकेट जारी किया है, जिसकी जांच की जाकर कार्रवाई की जाए। पंचायत की टीम ने पहले आरडी गार्डी कॉलेज में और फिर पीटीएस में संपर्क किया। जहां से इस बात की पुष्टि हुई कि मरीज को पीटीएस से डिस्चार्ज किया गया था। टीम ने मरीज के घर जाकर जांच की तो पाया कि मरीज जीवित है। पंचायत के अधिकारियों ने बताया पंचनामा बनाकर मृत्यु सर्टिफिकेट निरस्त किया जा चुका है।

बड़ी लापरवाही...डेथ सर्टिफिकेट में दिल की धड़कन रुकने से दर्शा दी मरीज की मौत

मरीज की मृत्यु का कारण दिल की धड़कन व सांस की गति रुक जाना दर्शा दिया गया। मृत्यु सर्टिफिकेट में यह अंकित....मध्य प्रदेश सरकार योजना- आर्थिक एवं सांख्यिकी विभाग, ग्राम पंचायत सुरासा तहसील घट्टिया जिला उज्जैन।

जन्म मृत्यु रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिनियम 1969 की धारा 12/17 तथा मध्यप्रदेश जन्म मृत्यु रजिस्ट्रीकरण नियम 1999 के नियम 8/13 के अंतर्गत मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया जाता है। यह प्रमाणित किया जाता है कि निम्नलिखित सूचना मृत्यु के मूल अभिलेख से ली गई है जो कि ग्राम पंचायत सुरासा तहसील घट्टिया, जिला उज्जैन। मृतक का नाम अब्दुल समद, उम्र 61 साल, निवासी 44 रामप्रसाद भार्गव मार्ग उज्जैन है। मृत्यु का स्थान- आरडी गार्डी मेडिकल हॉस्पिटल सुरासा है।

मृत्यु सर्टिफिकेट निरस्त कर दिया है

भतीजे डॉ. सरफराज ने बताया 6 अप्रैल उनके बड़े पापा का सैंपल लिया गया था और 8 अप्रैल को आई रिपोर्ट में वे पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। हॉस्पिटल में इलाज के बाद उनके स्वास्थ्य में सुधार हो गया था तथा पीटीएस से उन्हें डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया था।

सर्टिफिकेट निरस्त कर दिया है

भौतिक सत्यापन करने के बाद पंचनामा बनाया गया था और मृत्यु सर्टिफिकेट निरस्त कर दिया है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के जिस कर्मचारी से यह त्रुटि हुई थी, उसे भी कॉलेज प्रशासन ने हटा दिया है।

गोविंद सिंह राजपूत, सचिव ग्राम पंचायत सुरासा

