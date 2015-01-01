पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिद्धवट में तर्पण:उज्जैन के सिद्धवट में चतुर्दशी को उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़, वटवृक्ष को दूध चढ़ाकर की पितृ मोक्ष की कामना

उज्जैनएक मिनट पहले
उज्जैन के सिद्धवट में दूध चढ़ाते श्रद्धालु
  • वटवृक्ष को माता पार्वती ने स्वयं अपने हाथों से रोपित किया था

पितरों को मोक्ष के लिए उज्जैन का सिद्धवट विश्व में प्रसिद्ध है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि चतुर्दशी के दिन अगर यहां पर दूध और जल चढ़ाया जाए तो पितरों को मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है। कोरोना के कारण अभी तक श्रद्धालुओं के आने पर रोक लगी थी। रविवार को चतुर्दशी के दिन सुबह से शिप्रा नदी के किनारे सिद्धवट में श्रद्धालुओं का तांता लगा था। परिसर में पुजारी श्रद्धालुओं को पूजन अर्चन करा रहे थे। पुजारी जितेंद्र ने बताया कि यहां पर प्रत्येक माह की कृष्ण पक्ष और शुक्ल पक्ष की चतुर्दशी को कच्चा दूध चढ़ाने का महात्म्य है। उज्जैन के अलावा वृंदावन में वंशीवट, प्रयागराज में अक्षयवट और गया में बोधवट में पितरों की आत्मा की शांति के लिए पूजन अर्चन करना विशेष महत्व रखता है।

स्कंद पुराण में सिद्धवट का है वर्णन

स्कंद पुराण में अवंतिका कालखंड के अनुसार सिद्धवट में वट वृक्ष को माता पार्वती ने अपने हाथों से रोपित किया था। पु्त्र कार्तिकेय को सिद्धवट के नीचे ही बैठाकर भोजन कराया था। पौराणिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार देवासुर संग्राम से पहले देवताओं ने यहीं पर कार्तिकेय को सेनापति बनाया था। इसके बाद कार्तिकेय ने तारकासुर का वध किया। तारकासुर का वध होते ही उसकी शक्तियां इसी स्थान पर शिप्रा नदी में लीन हो गईं।

सम्राट विक्रमादित्य ने भी यहीं किया था तप

सम्राट विक्रमादित्य ने भी इसी वटवृक्ष के नीचे तप किया था। तप से मिली शक्तियों से ही उन्होंने बेताल को अपने वश में किया। सम्राट अशोक के पुत्र महेंद्र और पुत्री संघमित्रा ने भी सिद्धवट का पूजन-अर्चन कर श्रीलंका आदि देशों में धर्म का प्रचार प्रसार किया।

मुगलकाल में वटवृक्ष को कटवा दिया गया फिर भी हरा भरा रहा वृक्ष

ऐसा मानना है कि मुगलकाल में इस वृक्ष को कटवा कर लोहे के तवों से जड़ दिया गया था। बावजूद इसके तवों को छेद कर कोपलें फूट आईं।

