छलका ससुर का दर्द:हादसे के एक दिन पहले हंसते हुए बेटी को विदा कर ले गए थे दामाद, पता नहीं था आखिरी बार बाय कह रहे हैं

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिया से कार गिरते ही खिड़की से बाहर गिरा अविनाश
  • पानी के कारण बाहर नहीं निकल पाया था, 30 घंटे बाद शव निकला

बिहार के सिरसिया निवासी अविनाश तिवारी (28), उनकी पत्नी प्रियंका (24) और छोटे भाई अनुराग (17) साल का सोमवार शाम उज्जैन में ही परिजनों ने अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। जिला अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम के बाद एक साथ तीन अर्थियां उठी तो अविनाश व प्रियंका के माता-पिता को ढांढस बंधाना मुश्किल हो गए।

यहां आने के बाद भी वे यहीं समझ रहे थे कि तीनों को चोट आई व अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। उज्जैन-बड़नगर रोड स्थित पुलिया की रैलिंग तोड़ते हुए 40 फीट गहरी गंभीर नदी में गिरी कार में रविवार को दो शव मिले थे। लेकिन तीसरा शव 30 घंटे बाद सोमवार दाेपहर मिला। रेस्क्यू टीम दो दिन से नदी में सर्चिंग कर रही थी। सोमवार को भी करीब पांच घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद पुलिया के बीच में फंसे अविनाश तिवारी के शव को खोज लिया।

पिता ने कहा- बहुत खुश थी प्रियंका

सोमवार दोपहर जब रेस्क्यू टीम ने बड़नगर मार्ग स्थित खड़ोतिया पुलिया में गंभीर नदी से अविनाश का शव खोजा। इसके बाद परिजनों को पता चला कि वे दुनिया में नहीं रहे। कानपुर से आए प्रियंका के पिता बोले इकलौती बेटी थी। शादी को दो माह भी नहीं हुए थे। वह तो एमटेक किए थी। शादी के पहले ही नोएडा में दो लाख रुपए महीने की नौकरी का लेटर आ गया था लेकिन हमने यह कहते बेटी को नहीं जाने दिया कि अकेले नहीं भेजेंगे, शादी के बाद नौकरी करना।

फिर पिछले साल बिहार के सिरसिया निवासी इंजीनियर अविनाश तिवारी से रिश्ता तय हो गया। मई 2020 में शादी फाइनल भी हो गई थी लेकिन लॉकडाउन होने से शादी कैंसिल कर आगे की तारीख बढ़ाई। इसीलिए 30 नवंबर को शादी हुई थी। बेटी बहुत खुश थी। हादसे के एक दिन पहले गोरखपुर से मेरे साथ आई थी। दामाद भी एक दिन घर पर ही रुकने के बाद हंसते हुए प्रियंका को लेकर निकले थे, क्या पता था कि वे आखिरी बार बॉय कह रहे हैं।

मृतकों के परिजनों का दर्द : हमसे सबकुछ छीन लिया पर उज्जैन के नेता-मंत्री और प्रशासन ध्यान दें, दोबारा फिर किसी की काेख न उजड़े

उज्जैन-बड़नगर रोड स्थित गंभीर नदी की पुलिया पर जो हादसा हुआ, उसने दो माताओं की कोख उजाड़ दी। हादसे के बाद सोमवार को घटना स्थल पहुंचे प्रियंका व अविनाश के परिजन अपनों को खोने से तो दुखी थे ही लेकिन उन्हें इस बात का अफसोस भी था कि उज्जैन में इतनी अनदेखी व लापरवाही भी है।

अविनाश व अनुराग के भाई अभय तिवारी, रिश्तेदार मनीष समेत अन्य ने कहा कि इतनी छोटी सी पुलिया, उस पर भी अंधा मोड़, न कोई संकेतक, न लाइट कुछ भी नहीं फिर भी रोज भारी वाहन से लेकर सैकड़ों गाड़ियां यहां निकल रही हैं। क्या कभी उज्जैन के नेता-मंत्री और प्रशासन को यह दिखाई नहीं दिया कि इस पुलिया पर जितना वाहनों का दबाव है उस मान से यहां सुविधा व सुरक्षा के इंतजाम कुछ भी नहीं है। मृतकों के परिजनों ने कहा कि प्रशासन व उज्जैन के जनप्रतिनिधियों से यही मांग है कि दोबारा किसी के साथ ऐसा दर्दनाक हादसा न हो इसके पहले यहां जो सुधार हो सकता है उस पर ध्यान दें।

डीएसपी ने खामियाें की रिपोर्ट बनाई, एमपीआरडीसी को भेजेंगे या तो पुल चौड़ा करें या फिर सुरक्षा बंदोबस्त कर

गंभीर नदी की पुलिया पर ट्रैफिक डीएसपी सुरेंद्र पालसिंह राठौर ने सोमवार को करीब एक घंटे तक तकनीकी खामियों को नोट किया। जिसमें यह सामने आया कि पुलिया की चौड़ाई महज 20 फीट है। दो भारी वाहन एक साथ नहीं निकल सकते। हादसे की पूरी-पूरी संभावना है। डीएसपी राठौर ने बताया कि कलेक्टर व एसपी के माध्यम से रिपोर्ट मप्र रोड डेवलपमेंट कार्पोरेशन को भेजी जाएगी। उनके पास बजट हो तो वे तत्काल पुल को चौड़ा करने की प्रक्रिया करें। बजट नहीं है तो समाधान खोजे। इससे पूर्व पुलिया के दोनों अंधे मोड़ खत्म किए जाने बहुत जरूरी है। यहां लाइट व संकेतक की भी बहुत आवश्यकता है।

