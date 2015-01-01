पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:इंदौर से मामा के घर आए युवक ने किचन में फांसी लगाई, मौत

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

इंदौर में मालवा मिल के समीप रहने वाले अनुराग उर्फ गोलू पिता चंपालाल गोठवाल 23 साल ने बुधवार रात को मक्सी रोड किशनपुरा में मामा राकेश गोमे के घर पर फांसी लगा ली। दो दिन पहले ही गोलू मामा के घर पर आया था। उसने मकान की दूसरी मंजिल पर स्थित किचन में चादर से फंदा बना आत्महत्या कर ली।

माधवनगर थाना एसआई सीताराम कनारे ने बताया कि युवक मजदूरी व पुताई का काम करता था। परिवार में मां व दो बहने है। उन्हें भी सूचना दे दी गई है। मामा भी काम पर शाम को ही घर लौटा था, उसे भी नहीं मालूम की भांजे ने ऐसा कदम क्यो उठा लिया। परिजनों से पूछताछ के बाद ही मौत का कारण स्पष्ट होगा।

भक्ति भंडार की दुकान पर खरीदी के दौरान नाबालिग ने पर्स चुराए

गोपाल मंदिर क्षेत्र में भक्ति भंडार की दुकान पर खरीदी के दौरान ग्राहकों के पर्स चोरी होने की घटना सामने आई है। गायत्रीनगर की आशा पति जयश तोमर का श्री कृष्ण भक्ति भंडार दुकान से पूजन सामग्री खरीदी करते समय पर्स चोरी हो गया, जिसमें 17 हजार रुपए थे।

कुछ अन्य लोगों ने भी पर्स चोरी की बात कही व खाराकुआं थाने में शिकायत की। दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी देखे, जिसमें एक नाबालिग लड़की वारदात करते दिखाई दे रही है। त्योहार के समय वारदात करने वाली महिला, लड़कियों व नाबालिगों की गैंग सक्रिय है। मंगलवार को महानंदानगर के हाट बाजार में भी तीन से चार लोगों के मोबाइल चोरी हुए थे।

