मर्डर:उज्जैन में देशी शराब के अहाते में युवक की छुरा से गला रेतकर हत्या, आरोपी फरार

उज्जैन43 मिनट पहले
खून से लथपथ रोहित को अस्पताल ले जाते लोग
  • आरोपी से लॉकडॉउन के दौरान भी हुआ था विवाद
  • अहाते में लगे सीसीटीवी के फुटेज खंगालने में जुटी पुलिस

उज्जैन के जयसिंहपुरा इलाके में स्थित देशी शराब की दुकान में रविवार दोपहर को शराब पीने के दौरान हुए विवाद में एक युवक की छुरा से गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी गई। वारदात को अंजाम देकर आराेपी फरार हो गया। पुलिस दुकान के अहाते में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज से आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी है। बताया जा रहा है कि मृतक का आरोपियों से पुराना विवाद है। खून से लथपथ रोहित को जब तक लोग अस्पताल लेकर आते रास्ते में ही उसने दम तोड़ दिया।

महाकाल थाना क्षेत्र स्थित जयसिंहपुरा निवासी रोहित पिता देवचंद माली (25) रविवार दोपहर करीब दो बजे घर के सामने स्थित देशी शराब की दुकान पर शराब पी रहा था। उसी समय उसी इलाके में रहने वाला भूरा माली और रूपचंद माली आ गए। उन्होंने भी शराब मंगाई। इसी बीच भूरा और रोहित की कहासुनी शुरू हो गई। अहाते में शराब पी रहे लोगों की मानें तो जब तक लोग कुछ समझ पाते तब तक भूरा ने छुरा निकाल कर रोहित का गला रेत दिया। अचानक हुए इस हमले में रोहित को संभलने का मौका भी नहीं मिला। रोहित वहीं पर ही गिर गया। वारदात को अंजाम देते ही भूरा और रूपचंद फरार हो गए। घटना की खबर मिलते ही सीएसपी डॉ रवीन्द्र वर्मा और महाकाल थाना टीआई अरविन्द सिंह तोमर घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए।

खून से लथपथ रोहित घर पहुंचा और खून रोकने के लिए खुद ही दुपट्‌टा गले में बांधा

खून से लथपथ रोहित लड़खड़ाते हुए घर पहुंचा। घर पर कोई नहीं था। उसके माता-पिता का पहले ही देहान्त हाे चुका है। रोहित भी अविवाहित है। उसकी भाभी मंजू पड़ोस के घर में गई थी। वह बचाओ-बचाओ लगातार चिल्ला रहा था। गले से खून की धारा बह रही थी। उसकी गुहार सुनकर रोहित की भतीजी आ गई। उसे खून से सराबोर देख उसके होश उड़ गए। रोहित ने गले से बह रहे खून को रोकने के लिए भतीजी का दुपट्‌टा खुद ही बांध लिया। इसी बीच पड़ोसी भी आ गए। आनन-फानन में उसे बाइक पर बैठा कर जिला अस्पताल लेकर आए। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

लॉकडाउन में रोहित और भूरा के बीच हुआ था झगड़ा

रोहित के परिजनों के मुताबिक लॉकडाउन के दौरान रोहित और भूरा के बीच झगड़ा हुआ था। जिसमें भूरा ने रोहित के खिलाफ महाकाल थाने में मुकदमा भी दर्ज कराया था। परिजनों का मानना है कि शायद इसी रंजिश में भूरा ने रोहित की हत्या की हो। फिलहाल पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी है।

सीसीटीवी से आरोपियों की शिनाख्त होगी

अहाते में सीसीटीवी लगा है। उसमें पूरी वारदात रिकॉर्ड हुई है। फुटेज को देखने के बाद ही आरोपियों और घटना की सही जानकारी मिल पाएगी। जिन लोगों का नाम सामने आ रहा है उनकी खोज में पुलिस टीम को लगा दिया गया है।

डॉ रवीन्द्र वर्मा, सीएसपी

