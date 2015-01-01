पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:डिस्टेंस एजुकेशन में अहिल्या विवि आगे, उसी राह पर चलेगा विक्रम

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
दूरस्थ शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में देवी अहिल्या विवि आगे
  • चुनौतियां और अवसर पर दोनों विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति परिसंवाद करेंगे

वोकेशनल यानी व्यावसायिक और डिस्टेंस एजुकेशन यानी दूरस्थ शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में देवी अहिल्या विवि आगे है। अब इसी राह पर विक्रम विश्वविद्यालीय भी चलेगा।

आत्मनिर्भर विश्वविद्यालय : चुनौतियां और अवसर विषय पर दोनों विवि के कुलपति शुक्रवार को परिसंवाद करेंगे। विक्रम और देवी अहिल्या विवि मिलकर कैसे आगे बढ़ें इसके लिए दोनों विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति, कुलसचिव एक मंच पर आएंगे। शुक्रवार को विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय की शलाका दीर्घा में यह परिसंवाद होगा।

कुलपति प्रो. अखिलेश पांडेय ने बताया दो सत्रों में होने वाला कार्यक्रम सुबह 10.30 बजे से शुरू होगा। पहले चरण में सुबह 10.30 बजे से दोपहर 12.30 बजे तक उद्घाटन और परिचर्चा होगी। अगले सत्र में दोपहर 2 से शाम 5 बजे तक परिचर्चा और प्रेजेंटेशन होगा।

एलएलबी पाठ्यक्रम शुरू नहीं

विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय में एलएलबी पाठ्यक्रम नहीं हैं। इसके अलावा फिजिकल एजुकेशन, बीएड., एमएड. के क्षेत्र में भी हमारा खाता नहीं खुल पाया है। देवी अहिल्या में व्यावसायिक के अलावा दूरस्थ शिक्षा प्रणाली से विद्यार्थियों को न केवल रोजगार से जाेड़ा बल्कि उन्हें उच्च शिक्षा दिलाने में मदद की।

11 परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित किए

विक्रम ने 11 परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित किए। कुलानुशासक प्रो. शैलेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया एमए फाइनल जियोलॉजी, एमएससी फिजिक्स, जियोलॉजी, बॉटनी, सांख्यिकी, बायोटेकनॉलोजी, एपलाइड माइक्रोबायलोजी, ड्रग्स एवं फार्मा केमेस्ट्री के चौथा सेमेस्टर और बीएएमएस ओल्ड, बीएएमएस न्यू दूसरे प्रोफ. और बीएएमएस न्यू के दूसरे प्रोफ के परिणाम घोषित किए।

