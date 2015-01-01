पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौतें रोकने के लिए लगाए सिग्नल कैमरे सुधरेंगे:निर्माणाधीन अटल द्वार के पास सड़क बनाने के साथ चारों कोनों का चौड़ीकरण कर पोल शिफ्टिंग भी जरूरी

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
मक्सी रोड के पांड्याखेड़ी चौराहे पर शुक्रवार को सिग्नल लाइट शुरू हो गई। सात दिन पहले यहां हृदय विदारक हादसा हुआ था। तीन बच्चियों सहित उनकी मां की मौत हुई थी और परिवार का मुखिया गंभीर घायल हुआ था। दुर्घटना के बाद से ही यहां सुरक्षा उपायों पर काम होने लगा था और सिग्नल चालू हो पाए हैं।

स्मार्ट सिटी के बृजेंद्र सिंह सिकरवार ने बताया चौराहे पर अब सीसीटीवी कैमरे इंस्टालेशन का कार्य तो हो चुका है लेकिन चौराहे की लंबाई-चौड़ाई, टर्न, सिग्नल लाइट पर काम हो रहा है। इसमें एक सप्ताह लग सकता है।

ऐसे में अब इस चौराहे पर यदि सड़क दुर्घटनाएं रोकना है तो इन दो कामों के अलावा बहुत जरूरी है कि यहां के निर्माणाधीन अटल द्वार के एक हिस्से का पूरा अतिक्रमण हटाते हुए सड़क बनाई जाएं।

साथ ही चौराहे के चारो कोनों का चौड़ीकरण कर पोल शिफ्टिंग भी बेहद आवश्यक है। यदि ये दो बड़े काम नहीं हुए तो यहां दुर्घटना की आशंका बनी ही रहेगी। इधर इस संबंध में निगमायुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल ने बताया कि जल्द ही अधूरे अटल द्वार का कार्य पूर्ण करवाते हुए 20 फीट चौड़ी सड़क बनाई जाएगी। अतिक्रमण भी आसपास से हटाया जाएगा।

सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से ये कार्य भी यहां जरूरी

>चौराहे के बीच में जो डिवाइडर रखे गए हैं वे भी दूर करते हुए मार्ग के सेंटर में लगाए जाए। >तय मापदंडों के आधार पर रोटरी बनाई जाए।

>चारों तरफ स्पीड ब्रेकर और रंबल स्ट्रीप की व्यवस्था की जाए।

>वाहन चालकों को अलर्ट करने के लिए एनाउंसमेंट की भी व्यवस्था शुरू हो।

अब बड़नगर रोड और घासमंडी चौराहा पर भी सुरक्षा उपाय :

ब बड़नगर रोड और घासमंडी चौराहा पर भी सुरक्षा उपाय होंगे। यातायात अधिकारी भीम सिंह पटेल ने बताया दोनों चाैराहों पर वाहन दुर्घटनाएं रोकने के लिए सिग्नल, रंबल स्ट्रीप, कैमरे की जरूरत है।

