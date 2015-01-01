पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हम नहीं सुधरेंगे:सजा काटने के बाद फिर शुरू की हथियारों की तस्करी, पांच पिस्टल और एक कट्टे के साथ धरे गए

उज्जैन37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उज्जैन की पंवासा पुलिस ने बदमाशों से जब्त किए पिस्टल
  • गिरफ्तार आरोपी पर हथियार तस्करी के 18 से अधिक अपराध
  • पांच साल की सजा भी काट चुका है आरोपी

पंवासा पुलिस को बुधवार को एक हथियार तस्कर और उसके साथी को गिरफ्तार करने में सफलता मिली है। पकड़े गए बदमाशों के पास से पुलिस ने पांच पिस्टल और एक देशी कट्‌टा बरामद किया। दोनों को कोर्ट में पेश कर रिमांड पर लिया गया है। पूछताछ में पुलिस दोनों से उनके नेटवर्क के बारे में जानकारी जुटाएगी।

सीएसपी पल्लवी शुक्ला ने बताया कि मुखबिर से खबर मिली थी कि माकड़ोन के करेड़ी गांव का बदमाश दिलीप सिंह पेंटर पिस्टल बेचने के लिए मक्सी रोड आ रहा है। खबर मिलते ही पंवासा पुलिस को घेराबंदी के लिए लगा दिया गया। इसी बीच मोटर साइकिल से एक युवक आया। बाइक में एक झोला टंगा था। उसे देखते ही एक और युवक उसके पास आकर खड़ा हो गया। दोनों कुछ देर बातें करते रहे। उसके बाद बाइक पर सवार युवक ने झोला दूसरे युवक को दे दिया। दोनों चलने ही वाले थे कि पुलिस ने उन्हें आवाज दी। पुलिस को देखते ही दोनों भागने लगे लेकिन घेराबंदी कर उन्हें दबोच लिया गया। पकड़े जाने के बाद उनमें से एक की पहचान दिलीप सिंह पेंटर और दूसरे की उन्हेल निवासी दरबार दायमा के रूप में हुई। तलाशी लेने पर झोले में पांच पिस्टल और एक कट्‌टा बरामद हुआ।

दिलीप है हथियारों का तस्कर

सीएसपी ने बताया कि दिलीप हथियारों का तस्कर है। उसके खिलाफ जिले के विभिन्न थानों में आर्म्स एक्ट के 18 से अधिक अपराध दर्ज हैं। आर्म्स एक्ट में वह पांच साल की सजा काट चुका है। जेल से रिहा होने के बाद हथियारों की तस्करी फिर शुरू कर दी। उन्होंने बताया कि दरबार दायमा हथियारों का सप्लायर है। दिलीप से खरीदकर वह पिस्टल बदमाशाें को पांच से 10 हजार रुपए में बेचता है।

गिरफ्तार हथियार तस्कर के बारे में जानकारी देते एएसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह व सीएसपी पल्लवी शुक्ला
गिरफ्तार हथियार तस्कर के बारे में जानकारी देते एएसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह व सीएसपी पल्लवी शुक्ला

धार के सिकलीगरों से लाते हैं हथियार

गिरफ्तार बदमाशों से शुरुआती पूछताछ में पता चला है कि वे धार के सिकलीगरों से पिस्टल आदि हथियार खरीद कर लाते हैं। पुलिस दोनाें से पूछताछ में उनका नेटवर्क खंगाल रही है। एएसपी अमरेंद्र सिंंह ने बताया कि यह भी पता लगाया जा रहा है कि दोनों ने शहर में किन बदमाशों को हथियार बेचे हैं। उनका किन अपराधाें में इस्तेमाल हुआ है। जांच में पता चलने पर उन अपराधों में भी इन्हें आरोपी बनाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंटेनमेंट जोन्स में सख्ती पर जोर, राज्य अपनी मर्जी से नाइट कर्फ्यू तो लगा सकेंगे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें