प्रकृति परीक्षण कार्यशाला:आरोग्य कुंडली एप से प्रकृति परीक्षण कर शहर को बनाएंगे हेल्दी सिटी

उज्जैन35 मिनट पहले
कार्यशाला में स्कूलों व कॉलेजों के विभागाध्यक्ष शामिल हुए।

धन्वंतरि आयुर्वेद कॉलेज में मंगलवार को प्रकृति परीक्षण कार्यशाला हुई। द हेल्दी मिशन के तहत विज्ञान भारती मालवा प्रांत और जिला प्रशासन के सहयोग से हुई कार्यशाला में प्रकृति परीक्षण नलाइन माध्यम से करने के लिए आरोग्य कुंडली एप व आरोग्य कुंडली पोर्टल की जानकारी दी गई।

इसका उद्देश्य उज्जैन शहर को द हेल्दी मिशन के तहत स्वस्थ बनाना है। कार्यक्रम में उज्जैन के सभी स्कूलों व कॉलेजों के विभागध्यक्ष भी शामिल हुए।

कार्यशाला में शहर के घर-घर में प्रकृति परीक्षण कैसे किया जाए, इसकी भी भूमिका तय की गई। अतिथि प्रदेश शासन के सूक्ष्म एवं लघु उद्योग मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सखलेचा व विक्रम विवि के कुलपति डाॅ. अखिलेश पांडे थेे। अध्यक्षता डाॅ. जेपी चौरसिया ने की।

विज्ञान भारती द्वारा बनाए आरोग्य कुंडली एप्प के माध्यम से जन-जन का प्रकृति परीक्षण कैसे हो व आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सक किस तरीके से आॅनलाइन माध्यम से इस मुहिम में जुड़े, इसकी पूरी जानकारी संतोष पटेल ने दी। संचालन डाॅ. वेदप्रकाश ने किया।

