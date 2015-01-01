पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परंपरा:कार्तिक मेला और स्नान पर्वों को लेकर व्यवस्था तय होगी

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
कार्तिक मेला और स्नान पर्वों को लेकर होगी चर्चा
  • मेला विकास प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष प्रशासन से चर्चा करेंगे
  • प्रतीकात्मक आयोजन की संभावना

कार्तिक मेला और स्नान पर्वों की परंपरा को टूटने नहीं देंगे। इस संबंध में मप्र तीर्थ क्षेत्र व मेला विकास प्राधिकरण प्रशासन के साथ व्यवस्था तय करने का प्रयास करेगा। कोरोना की गाइड लाइन का पालन करते हुए परंपरा का निर्वाह हो सके, इसके लिए चर्चा की जाएगी।

कार्तिक चतुर्दशी और पूर्णिमा पर शिप्रा स्नान के साथ ही कार्तिक मेले का आयोजन भी शिप्रा तट पर होना है। इसे लेकर निगमायुक्त द्वारा जिला प्रशासन से अनुमति मांगी गई थी लेकिन प्रशासन ने कोरोना गाइड लाइन का हवाला देते हुए अनुमति नहीं दी है। इससे शहर के धर्माचार्य और ब्राह्मण समाज असंतुष्ट हैं। तीर्थ मेला प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष माखनसिंह चौहान के शहर आगमन पर उनसे परंपराओं पालन कराने का आग्रह किया गया था।

चौहान ने कहा इस संबंध में प्रशासन से चर्चा की जाएगी। परंपराओं का पालन यदि प्रतीकात्मक रूप से भी हो सकता है तो इसकी व्यवस्था करेंगे। चौहान ने बताया कि स्मार्ट सिटी के कामों पर साधु संतों द्वारा आपत्ति लिए जाने के मामले में अभी कुछ नहीं कहा जा सकता। उन्होंने अपनी बात रखी है। हमने आश्वासन दिया है कि शासन प्रशासन को उनकी भावना से अवगत कराया जाएगा।

मेला प्राधिकरण को लेकर उहापोह

चौहान ने बताया कि सिंहस्थ 2028 को लेकर अभी शासन स्तर पर विचार होना है। तीर्थ मेला विकास प्राधिकरण को इसके लिए जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी या सिंहस्थ मेला प्राधिकरण व सिंहस्थ केंद्रीय समिति आदि के माध्यम से तैयारी होगी, यह अभी कुछ नहीं कहा जा सकता। राज्य शासन इस मामले में मंथन करेगा। साधु संतों को समितियों में लेने के मामले में भी शासन स्तर पर ही विचार होगा।

