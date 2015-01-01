पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोर्ट ने दिखाई सख्ती:हत्या के केस में साक्ष्य देने नहीं आ रहे एसआई के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी, वेतन से कटेंगे एक हजार रुपए

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • एक अन्य सब इंस्पेक्टर काे भी जमानती वारंट जारी

हत्या के मामले में साक्ष्य देने नहीं आ रहे सब इंस्पेक्टर को अदालत ने गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी कर वेतन से एक हजार रुपए काटने का आदेश दिया है। साथ ही, अन्य सब इंस्पेक्टर को भी पांच सौ रुपए का जमानती वारंट जारी किया है।

कोर्ट ने एसपी शाजापुर को आदेश का पालन कराने काे कहा है। दरअसल, हत्या के एक मामले की विवेचना उज्जैन के महाकाल थाने में पदस्थ रहे सब इंस्पेक्टर इनीम टोप्पो ने की थी। वर्तमान में वह शाजापुर जिले में पदस्थ हैं। इसी मामले में उन्हेंं तृतीय अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश अंजनी नंदन जोशी की अदालत में साक्ष्य के लिए बुधवार को पेश होना था।

बचाव पक्ष के वकील वीरेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि मामले की जल्दी सुनवाई के लिए हाईकोर्ट ने भी डायरेक्शन दिया है। पूर्व की पेशी पर एसआई टोप्पो विधानसभा चुनाव में ड्यूटी का बहाना बनाकर साक्ष्य के लिए कोर्ट में पेश नहीं हुए। बुधवार को कोर्ट मुंशी और प्रवर्तन लिपिक नवल प्रधान ने एसआई टोप्पो के मोबाइल पर फोन कर साक्ष्य के लिए कोर्ट में पेश होने की सूचना दी, तो उन्होंने आधे घंटे में हाजिर होने की बात कही। इसके बाद वह दोपहर 3.30 बजे तक कोर्ट में उपस्थित नहीं हुए। वकील शर्मा ने बताया कि एसआई के इस रवैये से अदालत नाराज हो गई।

कोर्ट ने एसआई इनीम टोप्पो के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी करने का आदेश दिया है। साथ ही, एसआई के वेतन से एक हजार रुपए काटकर ट्रेजरी में जमा कराने को निर्देश एसपी शाजापुर को दिया है। मामले में एसआई नरेंद्र सिंह परिहार के खिलाफ भी 500 रुपए का जमानती वारंट जारी करने का आदेश दिया गया है।

