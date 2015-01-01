पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कालिदास समारोह:उज्जैन में कालिदास समारोह में नगाड़े और कबीर के भजनों ने लोगों को किया मंत्रमुग्ध

14 मिनट पहले
उज्जैन में अखिल भारतीय कालिदास समारोह में मूर्तिकला प्रदर्शनी को देखतीं संस्कृति मंत्री उषा ठाकुर, उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव व अन्य
  • संस्कृति मंत्री ने तीन दिवसीय समारोह का किया उद्घाटन
  • चित्रकला और प्राचीन मुद्रा प्रदर्शनी बनी आकर्षण का केंद्र

उज्जैन के पं. सूर्यनारायण व्यास संकुल में बुधवार से अखिल भारतीय कालिदास समारोह की रंगारंग शुरुआत हुई। नगाड़े और कबीर के भजनों ने जहां श्रोताओं को मंत्रमुग्ध किया वहीं तबले की थाप और बांसुरी की मधुर तान पर लोग झूम उठे। उधर, महाकवि कालिदास की विश्वविख्यात कृति ऋतुसंहार पर आधारित चित्र एवं मूर्तिकला प्रदर्शनी का लोगों ने खूब लुत्फ उठाया। प्रदर्शनी एक दिसंबर तक सुबह 10 बजे से रात्रि आठ बजे तक लोगों के लिए खुली रहेगी। इससे पहले संस्कृति मंत्री उषा ठाकुर ने तीन दिवसीय कालिदास समारोह का विधिवत उद्घाटन किया। डॉ.योगेश्वरी फिरोजिया ने मंत्री को प्रदर्शनी के चित्रों के बारे में विस्तार से बताया। समारोह में अश्विनी शोध संस्थान की ओर से लगाई गई प्राचीन मुद्रा प्रदर्शनी ने भी लोगों को आकर्षित किया।

समारोह में नगाड़ा वादन करते कलाकार
समारोह में नगाड़ा वादन करते कलाकार

समारोह के पहले दिन के मुख्य अतिथि पूर्व कुलपति प्रो. बालकृष्ण शर्मा ने कहा कि कालिदास ने अपनी कालजयी रचना मेघदूत में महाकाल की आराधना में नगाड़ा वादन का वर्णन किया है। कार्यक्रम में नरेंद्र कुशवाहा और उनके साथी कलाकारों ने नगाड़ा और बंदिशों का वादन कर श्रोताओं को झूमने पर मजबूर कर दिया।

कालिदास समारोह में कबीर के भजनों का गायन करते सुंदरलाल व उनके साथी
कालिदास समारोह में कबीर के भजनों का गायन करते सुंदरलाल व उनके साथी

इसके बाद निर्गुणी गायक सुंदरलाल ने कबीर के भजनों से श्रोताओं को मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया। सुंदरलाल के साथियों ने जब हारमोनियम, तबला, मंजीरा, ढोलक और बांसुरी बजाई तो श्रोता झूम उठे। कालिदास समिति के सचिव प्रो. शैलेंद्र कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि चित्रकला प्रदर्शनी को यूट्यूब पर भी देखा जा सकता है। इस अवसर पर विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. अखिलेश कुमार पांडेय, उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ.मोहन यादव, विधायक महिदपुर बहादुरसिंह चौहान, संभागायुक्त आनन्द कुमार शर्मा, कालिदास अकादमी की प्रभारी निदेशक प्रतिभा दवे, उप निदेशक डॉ. योगेश्वरी फिरोजिया, डॉ. संदीप नागर, दीपक शर्मा, पीके झा, डॉ. भगवतीलाल राजपुरोहित, मुकेश काला, डॉ. रमण सोलंकी, प्रियंका नागर, सुदामा सखवार व संभ्रांत लोग मौजूद थे।

