पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रेन टाइम:अवंतिका अब शाम 6.25 बजे जाएगी, वलसाड़-पुरी एक्सप्रेस 7 घंटे पहले आएगी

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो ट्रेन के समय में बदलाव, 27 जनवरी से लागू होगा

रेलवे ने शहर से गुजरने वाली दो ट्रेन के समय में बदलाव किया है। ट्रेन नं. 02961 मुंबई सेंट्रल इंदौर मुंबई सेंट्रल अवंतिका एक्सप्रेस 27 जनवरी से अगले आदेश तक मुंबई सेंट्रल से रोज रात 8.55 बजे चलकर सुबह 6.20/6.25 बजे रतलाम, सुबह 6.49/6.51 बजे खाचरौद, सुबह 7.04/7.09 बजे नागदा, सुबह 8.00/8.05 बजे उज्जैन, सुबह 8.41/8.43 बजे देवास होकर सुबह 9.55 बजे इंदौर पहुंचेगी।

वापसी में ट्रेन नं. 02962 इंदौर मुंबई सेंट्रल स्पेशल अवंतिका एक्सप्रेस 28 जनवरी से अगले आदेश तक इंदौर से रोज शाम 5 बजे चलकर शाम 5.26/5.28 बजे देवास, शाम 6.20/6.25 बजे उज्जैन, शाम 7.15/7.20 बजे नागदा, शाम 7.31/7.33 बजे खाचरौद, रात 8/8.05 बजे रतलाम होकर सुबह 6.30 बजे मुंबई पहुंचेगी।

वलसाड़-पुरी एक्सप्रेस

ट्रेन नं. 09209 वलसाड़-पुरी स्पेशल 28 जनवरी से प्रति गुरुवार रात 8.10 बजे वलसाड़ से चलकर रात 2.30/2.35 बजे रतलाम, सुबह 4.10/4.15 बजे उज्जैन, सुबह 4.50/4.52 बजे मक्सी होकर गाड़ी चलने के तीसरे दिन सुबह 9.30 बजे पुरी पहुंचेगी। वापसी में पुरी वलसाड़ स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 31 जनवरी से पुरी से प्रति रविवार को रात 12.30 बजे चलकर रात रात 3.05/3.10 बजे उज्जैन हाेकर गाड़ी चलने के दूसरे दिन दोपहर 12 बजे वलसाड़ पहुंचेगी। पूर्व में यह ट्रेन सुबह 10.30 बजे उज्जैन आती थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser