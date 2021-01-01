पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंक शाखा सील करने का मामला:एक्सिस बैंक मैनेजर ने कलेक्टर से मांगी बुधवार तक मोहलत, बोले- टारगेट पूरा कर देंगे, तब शनिवार को खुली बैंक

उज्जैन35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मैनेजर के आश्वासन के बाद शनिवार को बैंक खोलने के लिए कलेक्टर ने दिए आदेश - Dainik Bhaskar
मैनेजर के आश्वासन के बाद शनिवार को बैंक खोलने के लिए कलेक्टर ने दिए आदेश
  • पीएम स्वनिधि योजना में स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को लोन नहीं देने पर शुक्रवार रात को कलेक्टर ने सील करा दी थी बैंक

उज्जैन में एक्सिस बैंक की शाखा को सील करने के मामले में शनिवार को बैंक मैनेजर गगन सेठी कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह से मिले। उन्होंने टारगेट पूरा करने के लिए बुधवार तक की मोहलत मांगी। उन्होंने कहा कि बुधवार तक सभी 114 आवेदकों को लोन देने की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर दी जाएगी। मैनेजर के इस आश्वासन पर कलेक्टर ने बैंक खोलने की अनुमति दे दी।

गौरतलब है कि प्रधानमंत्री स्वनिधि योजना में आवेदकों को लोन देने में आनाकानी करने पर शुक्रवार की रात को एक्सिस बैंक की मुख्य शाखा को कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने सील करा दिया था। एलडीएम संदीप अग्रवाल ने बताया कि बैंक ने 114 स्ट्रीट वेंडर आवेदकों में से सिर्फ दो का लोन स्वीकृत किया था। इस मनमानी पर कलेक्टर ने शाखा को सील करने का आदेश दिया था। एलडीएम संदीप अग्रवाल ने बताया कि सुबह बैंक मैनेजर गगन सेठी ने कलेक्टर को आश्वस्त किया कि बुधवार तक सभी लंबित लोन प्रकरणों का निपटारा कर दिया जाएगा।

