बार चुनाव:उज्जैन में बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव 31 मार्च को होंगे, कोरोना के कारण बार काउंसिल ने एक साल कार्यकाल बढ़ा दिया था

उज्जैन9 मिनट पहले
  • MP राज्य अधिवक्ता परिषद ने कहा- 15 अप्रैल तक नई कार्यकारिणी का गठन करें

उज्जैन में बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव 31 मार्च को होंगे। कोरोना महामारी के कारण स्टेट बार काउंसिल ने पिछले साल के चुनाव टाल दिए थे। मध्य प्रदेश राज्य अधिवक्ता परिषद ने 15 अप्रैल तक नई कार्यकारिणी के गठन के आदेश दिए हैं। अध्यक्ष अशोक यादव ने बताया कि बार एसोसिएशन का निर्वाचन 31 मार्च को कराया जाएगा। उसके बाद नई कार्यकारिणी अस्तित्व में आ जाएगी। चुनाव की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है।

फरवरी के अंत में चुनाव अधिकारी की होगी घोषणा

अध्यक्ष अशोक यादव ने बताया कि निर्वाचन के लिए फरवरी के अंत तक निर्वाचन अधिकारी की घोषणा होगी। बार में अभी करीब 2500 अधिवक्ताओं के रजिस्ट्रेशन हैं। रजिस्टर्ड अधिवक्ता ही मतदान में भाग ले सकेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि मतदाताओं की संख्या घट या बढ़ सकती है।

इन पदों के लिए होते हैं मतदान

अशोक यादव ने बताया कि अध्यक्ष के अलावा सचिव, उपाध्यक्ष, कोषाध्यक्ष, संयुक्त सचिव, सह सचिव और 11 कार्यकारिणी सदस्य के लिए वोटिंग होती है। वर्तमान समय में अध्यक्ष अशोक यादव के अलावा उपाध्यक्ष भगत सिंह चावड़ा, अजय शंकर तिवारी, सचिव प्रकाश चौबे, संयुक्त सचिव अमित मिश्रा हैं।

