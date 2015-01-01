पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हो जाइए सावधान:क्योंकि बगैर मास्क पहने जो शहर में घूम रहे थे, उनमें से तीन पाॅजिटिव निकले हैं

उज्जैन
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • जांच में तीन लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव

सावधान। कोरोना आपके आसपास ही हो सकता है। लिहाजा मास्क जरूर लगाएं और खासकर बगैर मास्क वालों से दूरी बनाकर ही रखें। इसलिए कि हो सकता है कि बगैर मास्क पहना व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित हो। दरअसल बगैर मास्क पहने जिन लोगों को पुलिस-प्रशासन के दल ने अस्थाई जेल में भेजा था, उनमें से जांच में तीन लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई हैं।

यानी ये संक्रमित थे और बगैर मास्क लगाए शहर में घूम रहे थे। इधर रविवार को बगैर मास्क के घूमने वालों के खिलाफ की जा रही पुलिस-प्रशासन की कार्रवाई से स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने वीसी के जरिए मुख्यमंत्री को अवगत करवाया। उन्हें जानकारी दी कि इस कार्रवाई से अब जिले में मास्क पहनने वालों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। वीसी में ही अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी भी दी कि बगैर मास्क पहनने वाले जिन लोगों को अस्थाई जेल में भेजा गया था। उसमें से तीन लोग अब तक कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जा चुके हैं।

अस्थाई जेल में ही इन लोगों की कोविड और एंटीबॉडी जांच के लिए सैंपलिंग की गई थी। कोरोना की रोकथाम के उक्त प्रयास को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री ने जिला पुलिस-प्रशासन की कार्रवाई की सराहना की। उन्होंने कहा कि निश्चित रूप से इससे आमजन में मास्क पहनने की जागरूकता आएगी और कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने में सफलता मिलेगी।

मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले 795 लोगों को अस्थाई जेल भेजा, इनमें से 501 की सैंपलिंग भी की गई : बगैर मास्क पहनने वालों के खिलाफ रविवार को भी कार्रवाई जारी रही पुलिस और प्रशासन की टीमों ने जिलेभर में से ऐसे 795 लोगों को अस्थाई जेल भेजा। जहां इनमें से 501 लोगों के कोरोना और एंटीबाॅडी टेस्ट के लिए सैंपल भी लिए गए। कार्रवाई के दौरान 775 लोगों से 92250 रुपए का जुर्माना भी वसूला गया।

कोरोना विस्फोट: एडवोकेट, शिक्षक, टेलर व प्रॉपर्टी ब्रोकर सहित 39 मरीज पॉजिटिव

त्योहारों के बाद कोरोना का संक्रमण जिले में तेजी से फेल रहा है। पिछले पांच दिनों से मरीजों की संख्या हर रोज बढ़ रही है। एडवाेकेट, ड्राइवर, फैक्टरी कर्मचारी, शिक्षक, टेलर, शासकीय कर्मचारी, किराना दुकान संचालक व ब्रोकर तथा व्यापारी सहित 39 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।

हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार रविवार को 1061 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आई है, जिसमें शहरी क्षेत्र के 26, नागदा के 12 व घट्टिया के एक मरीज सहित 39 मरीज संक्रमित हुए हैं। इनके साथ ही पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 4070 हो गई है। एक्टिव मरीज 217 हो गए हैं। मृत्यु दर स्थित बनी हुई है।

कोविड हॉस्पिटल से स्वस्थ्य होकर 8 मरीज अपने घर पहुंचे हैं। ऋषिनगर के 45 साल के व्यक्ति, जवाहर नगर की 32 साल के युवक, महेश विहार कॉलोनी की 33 साल की महिला, गायत्री नगर के 70 साल के बुजुर्ग, मालीपुरा की 72 साल की महिला, हरिहर कॉलोनी के 59 साल के बुजुर्ग, मंगल कॉलोनी के 75 साल के बुजुर्ग, बंगाली कॉलोनी के 34 साल के युवक, ऋषिनगर की 34 साल की महिला सहित 39 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।

