हादसा:उज्जैन में वेयर हाउस में काम करते हुए बिहार के मजदूर की मौत, साथी मजदूर बाल-बाल बचे

उज्जैन11 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
उज्जैन में वेयर हाउस की दीवार ढहने से दबकर मजदूर की मौत हुई
  • रविवार सुबह गेहूं की बोरी की सिलाई करते समय हुआ हादसा

उज्जैन के नागझिरी उद्योगपुरी स्थित एक वेयर हाउस में काम करते समय रविवार सुबह दीवार ढहने से एक मजदूर की दबकर मौत हो गई। हादसे में उसके साथ काम कर रहे साथी मजदूर बाल-बाल बच गए। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया है। मृतक बिहार का रहने वाला है। नागझिरी थाना प्रभारी जे. बर्डे ने बताया कि जावरा निवासी चंद्रकुमार का उद्योगपुरी में अरिहंत तौल कांटा और वेयर हाउस है। रविवार सुबह रोज की तरह वेयर हाउस में गेहूं की बोरियों में पैकिंग का काम चल रहा था। सुबह करीब आठ बजे वेयर हाउस के अंदर की एक दीवार अचानक भरभरा कर ढह गई। हादसे की चपेट में वहां काम कर रहा बिहार के सहरसा जिले के हराहरी गांव निवासी राहुल पिता कमलेश पासवान आ गया। दीवार के मलबे में वह दब गया। दीवार ढहते ही वेयर हाउस में काम कर रहे अन्य मजदूर बाहर की ओर भागे। उन्होंने महानंदा नगर में रहने वाले मैनेजर रौनक भंडारी का खबर दी। सूचना मिलते ही मैनेजर मौके पर पहुंच गया। उसने नागझिरी थाने को दुर्घटना की जानकारी दी। हादसे में घायल राहुल को जिला अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। टीआई ने बताया कि हादसे की जांच की जा रही है। दीवार ढहने में अगर वेयर हाउस संचालक की लापरवाही पाई जाएगी तो उसके खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज करेंगे।

