धमकी:उज्जैन में विधायक की बीमार मां को देखने जाने से मना करने पर BJP नेता ने डॉक्टर को दी जान से मारने की धमकी

उज्जैन21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टर दीपक शर्मा - Dainik Bhaskar
जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टर दीपक शर्मा
  • डॉक्टर ने सेंट्रल कोतवाली में दिया आवेदन
  • आरोपी ने कहा, ड्यूटी के बजाए डॉक्टर कमरे में आराम फरमा रहे थे

उज्जैन में BJP नेता व रोगी कल्याण समिति के पूर्व सदस्य राजेश बोराना पर जिला अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी ड्यूटी कर रहे डॉक्टर दीपक शर्मा ने गालीगलौज करने और जान से मारने की धमकी का आरोप लगाया है। डॉक्टर का कहना है कि राजेश मुझे जबरन इमरजेंसी ड्यूटी छोड़कर विधायक पारसचंद्र जैन की बीमार मां को देखने का दबाव बना रहे थे। इमरजेंसी छोड़कर जाने में असमर्थता जताने पर राजेश ने मेरे साथ गाली गलौज की और जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी। डॉक्टर ने मामले की जांच के लिए सेंट्रल कोतवाली थाने में आवेदन दिया है। इधर, राजेश का कहना है कि वह डॉक्टर से बहुत ही शालीनता से पेश आ रहे थे। अस्पताल में लगे CCTV कैमरे के फुटेज से इसकी तस्दीक की जा सकती है। फिलहाल, पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

CCTV फुटेज बताएगा कौन सही कौन गलत

जिला अस्पताल में लगा CCTV फुटेज ही बताएगा कि डॉक्टर दीपक और राजेश में कौन सही बोल रहा है और कौन झूठ। राजेश का कहना है कि विधायक व पूर्व मंत्री पारसचंद्र जैन की 95 वर्षीय माता कैलाश बाई की तबीयत शुक्रवार सुबह काफी खराब हो गई थी। उनके इलाज के लिए वह जिला अस्पताल आए थे। यहां इमरजेंसी कक्ष खाली पड़ा था। पता करने पर मालूम हुआ कि ऑन ड्यूटी दीपक शर्मा हैं। उन्हें खोजते हुए कमरे में गया तो वह सो रहे थे। मैंने उनसे चलने के लिए कहा तो वह मुझ पर नाराज हो गए। बोले कि तुम्हारी हिम्मत कैसे हो गई कमरे में घुसने की। मैंने उनसे बताया कि विधायक जी की माता जी की तबीयत बहुत खराब है। मैंने फोन पर डॉक्टर दीपक की बात सिविल सर्जन डॉ पीएन वर्मा से भी कराई। उन्होंने भी जाने के लिए कहा लेकिन डॉ दीपक नहीं गए। उसके बाद मैं चला गया। गाली गलौज और धमकी देने का आरोप गलत है। इसकी तस्दीक CCTV से कराई जा सकती है।

इधर, डॉ दीपक ने बताया कि इमरजेंसी कक्ष में मैं मरीजों को देख रहा था। राजेश मरीजों को छोड़कर चलने के लिए मेरे ऊपर जबरन दबाव बना रहे थे। मना करने पर उन्होंने मेरे साथ गाली गलौज की और देख लेने की धमकी भी दी। डॉ दीपक ने बताया कि सिविल सर्जन डॉ वर्मा ने भी उन्हें जाने के लिए कहा तो मैंने इमरजेंसी छोड़कर जाने में असमर्थता जता दी। मैंने थाने पर आवेदन दिया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

पूर्व मंत्री और विधायक को मातृशोक

मध्यप्रदेश सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री व विधायक पारसचंद्र जैन की माता कैलाश बाई का शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 8.30 बजे निधन हो गया। वह 95 साल की थीं। सुबह तबीयत खराब होने पर जब जिला अस्पताल से कोई डॉक्टर इलाज के लिए घर नहीं पहुंचा तो उन्हें इंदौर रोड स्थित CHL हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया। जहां इलाज के दौरान उनका निधन हो गया। परिजनों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उनका अंतिम संस्कार दोपहर दो बजे चक्रतीर्थ घाट पर होगा।

