पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Boating And Cruise Preparation, Proposal Sent To Develop As Tourist Center, Players Will Also Be Considered

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गंभीर डेम को खुशनुमा बनाएंगे:बोटिंग और क्रूज की तैयारी, पर्यटन केंद्र के रूप में विकसित करने के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजा, खिलाड़ियों के लिए भी होगा विचार

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकारी स्वीकृति के बाद गंभीर डेम की परिसंपत्तियां मप्र पर्यटन विकास निगम को हस्तांतरित होंगी

शहर की पेयजल आपूर्ति का मुख्य केंद्र बिंदु गंभीर डेम मनोरंजन का एक आकर्षण स्थल भी है, जहां अवकाश के दिनों में बड़ी संख्या में रहवासी और आसपास के लोग पिकनिक मनाने पहुंचते है। बाहर से आने वाले नागरिकों के मनोरंजन को देखते हुए हेरिटेज के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा।

गंभीर डेम को पर्यटन और वाटर स्पोर्ट्स के लिए विकसित करने का विचार भास्कर ने 15 नवंंबर के अंक में दिया था। निगम प्रशासक आनंद शर्मा ने यह बात कही। उन्होंने कहा बाहर से आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं और शहरवासियों के मनोरंजन को देखते हुए निगम ने गंभीर डेम को पर्यटन केंद्र के रूप में विकसित किए जाने के लिए गंभीर डेम स्थित पुराने इंटेकवेल, सर्किट हाउस और आस-पास की परिसंपत्तियों पर पर्यटन केंद्र विकसित करने के लिए मध्यप्रदेश पर्यटन विकास निगम को हस्तांतरित किया जाना प्रस्तावित किया है। इस प्रकरण को राज्य शासन की ओर स्वीकृति के लिए भेजा है।

डेम में जलक्रीड़ा के आयोजन के लिए शासन से लेंगे स्वीकृति
आयुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल ने कहा शहरवासियों के पेयजल आपूर्ति का मुख्य केंद्र गंभीर डेम है जिसकी स्थापना 1980 में की थी। डेम को पर्यटन केंद्र के रूप में स्थापित किए जाने के लिए पुराने इंटेकवेल, सर्किट हाउस और आस-पास की परिसंपत्तियों को मप्र पर्यटन विकास निगम को हस्तांतरित किए जाने का निर्णय लिया है। साथ ही जल क्रीड़ा के आयोजन के लिए शासन से स्वीकृति प्राप्त की जा रही है। स्वीकृति के बाद गंभीर डेम में बोटिंग और क्रूज का लुत्फ उठा सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें